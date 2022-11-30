Industries

Africa


Dentsu announces 5 key promotions within the group

30 Nov 2022
Issued by: Dentsu
We are delighted to announce that not only are we closing the year off with being ranked the number one network and Carat number one Media Agency in SA, for business maintained and gained, we also have several fantastic key promotions to announce.
Dentsu announces 5 key promotions within the group

Lerina Bierman, has been appointed Group MD of dentsu Media Brands. Lerina has been part of the dentsu group for the past 15 years. She now broadens her position as MD of Carat South Africa into a group role encompassing all dentsu Media Brands. Lerina has been a key part of the consistent growth and performance of Carat since inception in South Africa. In her role as Group MD, she will streamline success factors and scale excellence across the dentsu media businesses, whilst remaining responsible for the overall leadership of Carat.

Graham Deneys now takes up the role of chief strategy officer of dentsu Media Brands. Graham was previously Group strategy director for Carat SA and SSA and has been with the dentsu business for 11 years where he has been instrumental in pitches, client wins, award wins and launches across the region. As dentsu continues to grow the media line of business a seamless integration across product and strategy outputs are required, and Graham will still be responsible for the full strategic output at Carat, but he will now also be allocating a portion of his time to iProspect and dentsu X to assist in building out strategic capability and product offering.

Megan Sayle has been appointed head of strategy for Carat South Africa. She has been part of the Carat strategy team for five years, having started at Carat nine years ago. She has been instrumental in shaping Carat’s strategic vision and has been at the forefront of data integration across all business units. In her new role, Megan will now head up Carat’s overarching strategic output and spearhead the roll out of CCS (Connected Consumer Survey) our proprietary research panel and planning tool.

Shihaam Abrahams has been appointed as GM for Carat Johannesburg. She has worked across dentsu and dentsu clients over the past 15 years. Having spent time on both agency and client side, she has a depth of knowledge on client leadership and media alike and has been pivotal in the success and growth of many of our clients. In her new role as Carat Jhb GM, she will take broader responsibility for bringing Carat Jhb together as one team and driving best practice.

Last, but not least, Candice Theron has been appointed media director for Carat Cape Town. She has been with Carat for nine years, having worked across multiple clients and categories. Having started at Carat as an intern herself, Candice has a passion for people and developing young talent in the business. In her new role as media director for Carat Cape Town she will be responsible for internal integration and team development, while remaining responsible for the leadership of her client portfolio.

Dentsu
We are champions of meaningful progress, helping our clients to win, keep and grow their best customers. With best-in-class services and solutions in media, CRM, and creative, we operate in over 145 markets worldwide with more than 48,000 dedicated specialists.
