Meet Monika Iuel: the new chief marketing officer at Wesgro

I catch up with Monika Iuel to find out more about the appointment and what advice she has for the local tourism industry as we navigate through the pandemic.Thank you very much. I feel thrilled to have been selected for the role, and honoured to be able to contribute to the Wesgro team’s efforts in re-energising Cape Town and the Western Cape’s tourism economy in a post-Covid world. I have no doubt that there is a long road ahead, but firmly believe in the opportunities public-private partnerships will present in delivering a recovery for tourism.The chief marketing officer role entails leading and managing the destination marketing effort to position Cape Town and the Western Cape as a world-class leisure and business tourism destination, and a leading business hub for Africa.My official start date is 15 March 2021. The CMO role had been vacant since Margie Whitehouse’s departure in June 2020, and I was lucky enough to be considered during a recruitment process concluded in December last year. Due to my time at SA Tourism and my involvement with the TBCSA’s Inbound Recovery group last year, I felt that the CMO Wesgro role would provide me with an opportunity to further support the tourism recovery and use my international and local connectivity on a wider platform.I have always admired the work the team at Wesgro does, right back to my time at SA Tourism. They punch above their weight, attract incredible talent and have a very strong belief in the contribution that they can make to the province. Besides which, the Western Cape is definitely the most incredible province in terms of what it has to offer, and being allowed to market Cape Town and the Western Cape to the country and the world is a real privilege.Tourism in South Africa has certainly been my passion right from the start. There are so many facets to the sector: the passionate entrepreneurs, the creative experience curators, the scenic beauty, the courageous conservation efforts, the delighted tourists; but most of all the sector’s ability to uplift the country and its individuals.So it’s a wonderful way to express your pride in your home, being able to showcase it to the rest of the country and the world.It’s too soon for me to answer this question in any great detail. It's safe to say that the team takes their responsibility to bring Cape Town and the Western Cape back to its full potential and beyond, thereby ensuring recovery of the tourism economy and its stakeholders, very seriously, and that there is a great sense of urgency to ensure that we do so as soon as is humanly possible.The past 12 months have been brutal in terms of impact on the industry, and I know first-hand that most businesses have had to make some really tough decisions in order to stay afloat. Whilst the current situation still looks grim, I am confident that we are almost through the storm, with many key source markets already reaching important milestones in their vaccine campaigns.There is also compelling evidence that there is massive pent up demand globally, and as a destination, we need to be ready when that starts to turn on. The most important thing right now is to look forward, stay agile and continue to conserve resources.Our industry has always flourished through strong relationships, and continuing to make commercial decisions on the basis of long term partnerships will stand businesses in good stead in the recovery period.It’s anticipated that leisure travel will be the first to recover in the short term; business events and the cruise industry will take longer to recover and will be reliant on a stronger Covid vaccine response globally, which means the recovery of the total tourism industry to pre-Covid levels will be slow."Bleisure" is a key trend that will likely persist for some time, with the ability to work from anywhere in the world resulting in longer stays combining work and holiday. In the short term, it’s clear that mainly destinations offering wide open spaces and outdoor activities are being sought by consumers, and Cape Town and the Western Cape have these in abundance.