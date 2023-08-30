Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Women's MonthNedbank IMC ConferenceIAB Bookmarks AwardsCannes LionsAfrica MonthYouth MonthBiz Trends 2023#StartupStory#MEX Music ExchangeMeta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsSales EnablementCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore Sections..

In the news

KLAJoe PublicArora OnlineBroad MediaRX AfricaATKASA - Digital AgencyDelta Victor BravoDentsuThe Innovator TrusteatbigfishDUO Marketing + CommunicationsTBWATractor OutdoorYFM 99.2Scan DisplayEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
mobile menu IconHome
mobile menu IconIndustries
mobile menu IconCompanies
mobile menu IconJobs
mobile menu IconEvents
mobile menu IconPeople
mobile menu IconVideo
mobile menu IconAudio
mobile menu IconGalleries
mobile menu IconMy Biz
mobile menu IconAds & Rates
mobile menu IconSubmit content
mobile menu IconMy Account
 

Events & Conferencing Company news South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Marketing & Media jobs

More JobsSubmit a jobOpen account

Africa


Assegai Awards 2023 extends entry deadline: A new opportunity for agencies and companies

30 Aug 2023
Issued by: DMASA
In an exciting update for all agencies and companies eager to showcase their achievements in the realm of marketing and advertising, Assegai Awards 2023 has decided to extend the entry deadline to 8 September, 2023. This extension offers a fresh opportunity for participants to submit their outstanding campaigns and initiatives.
Assegai Awards 2023 extends entry deadline: A new opportunity for agencies and companies

Why the extended entry date matters:

The decision to extend the entry date for the Assegai Awards 2023 presents a golden opportunity for agencies and companies to refine their submissions and further showcase their talent. This extension allows participants additional time to polish their entries and make certain that they are submitting their best work.

At times, unforeseen circumstances or conflicting priorities can hinder the completion of an entry. However, the extended deadline grants participants a chance to overcome any obstacles and submit their work in its finest form. It allows sufficient time for agencies and companies to gather feedback, make necessary revisions, and iron out any remaining details before finalizing their submissions.

With the extended entry deadline for the Assegai Awards 2023, agencies and companies have been granted an exceptional opportunity to demonstrate their ingenuity, creativity, and effectiveness in the marketing and advertising sphere. By taking advantage of this extension, participants can ensure that they present their best work to the judging committee.

As industry professionals, we encourage all agencies and companies to seize this additional time and embrace the chance to shine at the Assegai Awards. Remember, the extended entry date is the gateway to showcasing your immense talents and achieving industry recognition. Good luck to all participants as they embark on this exciting journey of recognition and success!

NextOptions
DMASA
The Direct Marketing Association of Southern Africa (DMASA) is a Section 21 company dedicated to the protection and development of the Interactive and Direct Marketing (IDM) industry. It established itself as an independent body in November 2005.

Related

Maximise your chances of success: Submit your winning entries to the Assegai Awards 2023
DMASAMaximise your chances of success: Submit your winning entries to the Assegai Awards 202314 Aug 2023
Unleash your creativity: One month left to submit your entries for the Assegai Awards
DMASAUnleash your creativity: One month left to submit your entries for the Assegai Awards27 Jul 2023
Enter the Assegai Awards 2023 and showcase your excellence
DMASAEnter the Assegai Awards 2023 and showcase your excellence18 Jul 2023
IAS Agency Credentials Award 2023: Guidance for a shot at the prize
DMASAIAS Agency Credentials Award 2023: Guidance for a shot at the prize17 Jul 2023
Enter those winning campaigns
DMASAEnter those winning campaigns8 Jun 2023
IAS Agency Credentials Award 2023 beefs up agency opportunities to shine
DMASAIAS Agency Credentials Award 2023 beefs up agency opportunities to shine22 May 2023
Assegai Awards 2023 - Entries by sector
DMASAAssegai Awards 2023 - Entries by sector17 May 2023
More reasons to enter Assegai Awards 2023 season
DMASAMore reasons to enter Assegai Awards 2023 season18 Apr 2023

News

More industry news

Let's do Biz