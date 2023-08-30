Assegai Awards 2023 extends entry deadline: A new opportunity for agencies and companies

In an exciting update for all agencies and companies eager to showcase their achievements in the realm of marketing and advertising, Assegai Awards 2023 has decided to extend the entry deadline to 8 September, 2023. This extension offers a fresh opportunity for participants to submit their outstanding campaigns and initiatives.

Why the extended entry date matters:

The decision to extend the entry date for the Assegai Awards 2023 presents a golden opportunity for agencies and companies to refine their submissions and further showcase their talent. This extension allows participants additional time to polish their entries and make certain that they are submitting their best work.

At times, unforeseen circumstances or conflicting priorities can hinder the completion of an entry. However, the extended deadline grants participants a chance to overcome any obstacles and submit their work in its finest form. It allows sufficient time for agencies and companies to gather feedback, make necessary revisions, and iron out any remaining details before finalizing their submissions.

With the extended entry deadline for the Assegai Awards 2023, agencies and companies have been granted an exceptional opportunity to demonstrate their ingenuity, creativity, and effectiveness in the marketing and advertising sphere. By taking advantage of this extension, participants can ensure that they present their best work to the judging committee.

As industry professionals, we encourage all agencies and companies to seize this additional time and embrace the chance to shine at the Assegai Awards. Remember, the extended entry date is the gateway to showcasing your immense talents and achieving industry recognition. Good luck to all participants as they embark on this exciting journey of recognition and success!



