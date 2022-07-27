Shareit to host its inaugural App Growth and Marketing Insights Summit in South Africa

Shareit, the peer-to-peer file sharing, content streaming and gaming platform, is hosting its first ever App Growth and Marketing Insights Summit in Johannesburg and Cape Town during the first week of August 2022.

The invite-only conference events will bring together the biggest influential and thought leaders in mobile marketing under one roof to share their experience, learnings and insights with the audiences. The attendees will include C-suite professionals from top brands and digital marketing agencies.

“There is so much potential for mobile marketing in South Africa, and indeed further afield on the African continent,” says Arunabh Madhur, regional VP & head business EMEA at Shareit Group. “Mobile users in Africa are expected to shoot past the 5 billion mark this year. South Africa has one of the largest mobile markets in the world, with 85% of individuals and 95% of households having access to a mobile phone. Shareit has been operating in Africa to help the mobile users access digital content easily and enable the brands to grow their business through mobile marketing. We provide ad solutions to marketers that are highly targeted, instantaneous, and interactive. Our customised campaigns for partners are also more affordable and measurable than other media channels.”

“We have designed the app growth and marketing insight event to enable global knowledge sharing on best practices from various industries about performance marketing trends, changes and new growth opportunities in the African region,” says Chanel Hardman, country director for South Africa at Shareit Group.

“Delegates will hear first-hand from industry leaders on what the future of mobile marketing looks like for different industries, with our line-up of keynotes offering priceless insights for business. The event will also have an exclusive panel session with powerful insights to go deep into app user growth, user engagement and value addition,” she says.

The event will host speakers and delegates from the biggest brands of the industry like Ayoba, Takealot, Mr D, Adjust, Simply Black agency, Avatar agency among many others. The Shareit team will also share more information about the platform’s offerings via case studies, learnings, and region-specific data.

Shareit has grown significantly to become the right choice for brands to reach their target audience. The app is the fourth largest media source globally in volume and power rankings in non-gaming categories on the IAP Index. The global advertising revenue of the company has also tripled in the last financial year. Particularly appealing for users in the emerging markets where data costs are high, the app has already reached more than 20 million monthly active users in South Africa.

For more information about Shareit, please visit www.ushareit.com.

Reach out to Shareit team to know more about their marketing solutions: Contact Shareit.



