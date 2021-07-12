2021 Nedbank IMC Marketing. The Movie.

Kantar's Best Liked Ads celebrates South Africa's favourite TV commercials. These are the ads that have been rated as the best liked by the South African audience, whom we believe to be the most important critic - the person who, ultimately, chooses to buy your brand or not.Issued byKantar
Imagine walking into your favourite fashion store, and instead of being overwhelmed by racks and racks of clothing filled with items you have no interest in, the items that appeal to you are on display on a table in front of you. Curated just for you.ByRob Noble
Africa's leading annual marketing event stars 18 speakers, with four global keynotes, sharing invaluable insight in a must-see one-day virtual conference.
Following on from our critically acclaimed 2020 virtual conference, we are pulling out all the stops again on Thursday, 29 July 2021 to present you with the marketing blockbuster of the year.
The Nedbank IMC has become South Africa’s leading source of marketing thought leadership. Don’t miss the day where our stellar cast of speakers will be taking you through all the plots and twists of marketing today. Entertainment at its most valuable.
Our cast of A-list local and international speakers will keep you on the edge of your seat as they reveal the plots and twists of the love story, action, drama and suspense that is marketing today.
Susan Credle – global chief creative officer, FCB. Terryanne Chebet – CEO, Keyara Botanicals and founder, Africa’s Leading Ladies. Jon Youshaei – product marketing manager, Instagram (San Francisco). Forbes 30 under 30. Formerly at YouTube and Google.
The Integrated Marketing Communication Conference (IMC Conference) is a one day, content packed event with a central theme focused on using different combinations of communication disciplines (i.e. Advertising, Direct Marketing, Public Relations, etc.) in synergy, with the purpose of delivering the right message to the desired audience.
LEGAL DISCLAIMER: This Message Board accepts no liability of legal consequences that arise from the Message Boards (e.g. defamation, slander, or other such crimes). All posted messages are the sole property of their respective authors. The maintainer does retain the right to remove any message posts for whatever reasons. People that post messages to this forum are not to libel/slander nor in any other way depict a company, entity, individual(s), or service in a false light; should they do so, the legal consequences are theirs alone. Bizcommunity.com will disclose authors' IP addresses to authorities if compelled to do so by a court of law.