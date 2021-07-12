Events & Conferencing Company news South Africa

Menu

#FacebookMarketingMasterminds

Top stories

More Top stories news...Submit news

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Show more

Covid-19

Marketing & Media jobs

More...Submit a jobOpen account
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>

Africa

More...Submit news
Advertise on Bizcommunity
Enquire

Subscribe to industry newsletters

2021 Nedbank IMC Marketing. The Movie.

12 Jul 2021
Issued by: IMC Conference
Africa's leading annual marketing event stars 18 speakers, with four global keynotes, sharing invaluable insight in a must-see one-day virtual conference.

Following on from our critically acclaimed 2020 virtual conference, we are pulling out all the stops again on Thursday, 29 July 2021 to present you with the marketing blockbuster of the year.

The Nedbank IMC has become South Africa’s leading source of marketing thought leadership. Don’t miss the day where our stellar cast of speakers will be taking you through all the plots and twists of marketing today. Entertainment at its most valuable.

Our cast of A-list local and international speakers will keep you on the edge of your seat as they reveal the plots and twists of the love story, action, drama and suspense that is marketing today.

Our cast of international marketing top guns

Marcel Marcondes – chief marketing officer, Anheuser-Busch. A Forbes World’s Most Influential CMO 2020

"Let's get better. Not just back to normal": Marcel Marcondes, US CMO Anheuser-Busch, joins Nedbank IMC lineup

Themed "Marketing. The Movie", Nedbank IMC is bringing together some of the biggest local and international A-list marketing stars, including Marcel Marcondes...

Issued by IMC Conference 2 Jun 2021


Susan Credle – global chief creative officer, FCB.
Terryanne Chebet – CEO, Keyara Botanicals and founder, Africa’s Leading Ladies.
Jon Youshaei – product marketing manager, Instagram (San Francisco). Forbes 30 under 30. Formerly at YouTube and Google.

Jon Youshaei, Instagram's product marketing manager, to open Nedbank IMC 2021: Marketing.The Movie

In keeping with the conference theme of Marketing.The Movie, Jon Youshaei's presentation is: "Don't get Lost in Translation. How to Tell Stories that Sell"...

Issued by IMC Conference 15 Jun 2021


Thursday, 29 July 2021
R1,999 excl. VAT

Grab the popcorn for the virtual marketing production
of the year on your own screen wherever you are.

Book now at https://imcconference.com/tickets/ because Marketing is Business™

For more information or media enquiries contact:
Dale Hefer
Tel.: 010 592 1888
Email: moc.ecnerefnoccmi@elad
Website: www.imcconference.com
Facebook: www.facebook.com/IMCConference
Twitter: @IMCConf

IMC Conference
The Integrated Marketing Communication Conference (IMC Conference) is a one day, content packed event with a central theme focused on using different combinations of communication disciplines (i.e. Advertising, Direct Marketing, Public Relations, etc.) in synergy, with the purpose of delivering the right message to the desired audience.
Don't miss Cannes Lions Trend Talks 2021, an overview of trending insights from #CannesLions!


Comment

Read more: Google, YouTube, Anheuser-Busch, IMC Conference, Forbes, Instagram, FCB, Nedbank IMC Conference

Related

Google's third-party cookie delay: What it means for online companies3 days ago
Grey AfricaSavanna and Comedy Central Africa continued to show its unwavering support for SA's comedic talent6 Jul 2021
Tractor OutdoorThe story of Wukina, and how the pandemic failed to snatch its weave6 Jul 2021
Hook, Line & SinkerMillennials, tech and PR5 Jul 2021
If YouTube isn't in your marketing plan, you're missing out!5 Jul 2021
TSIBAUnlocking South Africa's youth 'dividend'!2 Jul 2021
Nahana Communications GroupKey trends to watch in the world of social media30 Jun 2021
IMC ConferenceBeyond stereotype to the invisible conscious consumer30 Jun 2021

News


Show more
Let's do Biz