LG South Africa unveils newly-relocated head office, factory

LG South Africa recently unveiled its new relocated head office - which now includes a new LG brand shop on the same premises - in Midrand, Johannesburg. The South Korean multinational electronics company has also relocated its factory from Germiston to Durban - which it will unveil today.

SA optimism

Showcasing products and international innovations

Improving accessibility and efficiency

President of LG MEA James Lee says: “We are positive about our future in South Africa and opportunities within the wider SADEC region, so we have moved our sales and marketing office into Midrand to be our key business hub.Lee says that this is a strategic move to facilitate better relationships with customers and service providers in South Africa. “Our vision for LG in South Africa is to grow our exposure and range to be able to meet the needs of the local market.”DeukSoo Ahn, president of LG Electronics South Africa, says: “Now we can showcase not only the best and most progressive of our product lines, but also some of LG’s international innovations to our retail and distribution partners.”The new brand shop includes the ThinQ experience zone – which showcases the company’s artificial intelligence-based home solutions. The space is specifically designed to show how the speech-enabled AI OLED and NanoCell TVs or ThinQ mobile app integrates with its other AI-enabled appliances.Also housed on the new premises are the LG Electronics South Africa new air-conditioning showroom – a space that showcases both the residential and commercial air conditioning solutions – and an air conditioning training academy where technicians are taught how to install, and repair LG aircon products. This will ensure quality maintenance and repair technicians are available to more LG customers across the country.The premises also houses LG’s local call centre and service centre academy, where training is offered on more general LG appliance repairs. These initiatives all aiming at improving the company’s service levels and sales after-care.The LG South Africa factory has also moved and is now housed in Durban. The company predominantly undertakes assembly of its home entertainment and screen offerings at this facility for distribution around South Africa and into the broader SADEC region.“Durban is an important trade port and logistics hub,” says Ahn. “Moving our factory and warehousing to the coast improves accessibility and efficiency in terms of our supply chains and positions us well for the export market.”Ahn believes that this relocation positions the brand well to service the export market. “We’ve enjoyed great support from local government in setting up our Durban operations, including from the DTI, eThekwini Municipality and Invest Durban. There are so many reasons this makes business sense for us and we look forward to the benefits this repositioning will yield.”