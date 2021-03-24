Fab fact from Adco CBD

Did you know that in a recent online survey, almost 62% of CBD users reported using CBD to treat a medical condition, particularly pain, anxiety and depression1?
To help South Africans better manage symptoms associated with anxiety, pharmaceutical company Adcock Ingram launched Adco CBD Stress2
, available in 200 mg (15 ml) drops, 600 mg (30 ml) drops and 30 Capsules (20 mg CBD per capsule).
Trusted, reliable, reputable Adco CBD products are available from selected Clicks and Dis-Chem stores, as well as selected independent pharmacies and online stores. For more information visit www.adcocbd.co.za
and join the conversation on Instagram
and Facebook
.
References:
- Corroon J, Phillips JA. A cross-sectional study of cannabidiol users. Cannabis and Cannabinoid Research 2018;3.1:152-161.
- Adco CBD Stress. Professional information leaflet. 25 November 2019.