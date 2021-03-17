Are tailored supplements best suited to meet SA's market needs?

Globally, consumers are seeking out products tailored to their unique needs and requirements, and this is no different in the supplement market, as more supplement products targeting the needs of specific consumer groups become available. These include nutricosmetic supplements, which combine nutrition with anti-ageing and beauty benefits; nootropics (smart nutraceuticals), which are aimed at boosting mental energy; as well as supplement products specifically designed to aid in the prevention and treatment of various disorders in children.