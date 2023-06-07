How to automate and digitise deliveries through ERP

The challenges of manual, paper-based delivery systems

Traditional delivery methods present a host of challenges to businesses. Customer loyalty and satisfaction are influenced by how effective delivery systems are, whether B2B or B2C. However, manual, paper-based systems actually counteract your customer experience and satisfaction goals.

Error-prone : Manual entries are susceptible to human error, which can lead to wrong deliveries, incorrect quantities, or incorrect billing. Such mistakes not only frustrate customers but also add costs to your bottom line.



Time-consuming : Manually filling out paperwork is time-consuming and slows down the delivery process. In an age where next-day or same-day delivery is becoming the norm, such delays can significantly impact a business's competitive edge.



Lack of traceability: With paper-based systems, tracking a package's journey is a daunting task. There's no real-time visibility, making it hard to address customer queries about delivery status.

Harnessing ERP for delivery digitalisation

By integrating various business functions – from planning to manufacturing – into a single platform, ERP systems are central to harnessing Industry 4.0's benefits.

However, not all ERPs are created equal.

What to look for in your ERP

Complete Cloud and IoT integration : ERP solutions that are hosted in the cloud and compatible with IoT devices are well-placed to harness the vast data volumes these technologies generate. Leveraging these integrations can lead to increased efficiency and reduced error rates.

B2B Focus : While ERPs are applicable to both B2B and B2C contexts, B2B businesses face a unique set of challenges due to the pressing need for speed and efficiency. Therefore, ERPs that offer scalability, adaptability, visibility, and complexity are especially crucial in this setting.



Customer experience (CX) Centricity : Today's B2B customers expect the same seamless experience they get from leading B2C e-commerce brands. ERP solutions that offer customer-friendly capabilities – such as quick-click ordering and transparent delivery – are therefore vital.

: Today's B2B customers expect the same seamless experience they get from leading B2C e-commerce brands. ERP solutions that offer customer-friendly capabilities – such as quick-click ordering and transparent delivery – are therefore vital. Success-driven design: In an ever-growing ERP market, it's essential to stay ahead of the curve by adopting solutions that align with emerging technologies and trends. ERP systems like QuickEasy BOS are constantly evolving to give businesses the functionality they need to stay relevant and competitive.

QuickEasy BOS delivers on efficiency

QuickEasy BOS is a fully-integrated ERP system, streamlining operations from quotations to work orders and manufacturing to accounting.

This singular platform obliterates the challenges of paper-based operations, empowers staff productivity, ensures product traceability, and guarantees the meeting of production deadlines.

How QuickEasy BOS automates and digitises deliveries.

Once the order is ready for delivery, QuickEasy BOS leaps into action.

Creation and ordering of delivery batches: Efficient batch processing ensures swift and organised delivery operations.

Auto-population of customer and product details: No more manual entry, no errors. The system automatically populates the necessary details on the delivery note.

Clear instructions for drivers: Precise delivery details and contact information ensure that drivers know exactly where to go.

Real-time item tracking: Items are tracked with live updates to their status in the system.

Digital signature capture: Customers sign the digital delivery note on a connected tablet, providing instant proof of receipt.

Automatic status update: Once signed, the system automatically changes the status to 'delivered'.

One-click delivery note emailing: With a single click, the delivery note can be emailed to the buyer. Alternatively, automatic email confirmations can be set up.

Effortless proof for claims: The signed document serves as immediate proof, eliminating the risk of delivery disputes.

Prompt accounting processing: The finance department can process the invoice as soon as they receive delivery confirmation.

Delivery notes as invoice proof: The digital delivery note can be attached to the invoice as proof of delivery.

Flexible download formats: The electronic delivery note can be downloaded in various digital formats such as PDF, Word, or Excel.



With QuickEasy BOS, the days of paper trails, lost documents, fragmented communication, and risk exposure are gone. What we offer is the epitome of practical digitisation, paving the way to seamless and efficient delivery operations.

In conclusion, the digitisation of delivery through ERP is a powerful response to the challenges associated with manual admin and paperwork. Embrace this digital revolution with QuickEasy ERP, and let's make delivery truly quick and easy, together.