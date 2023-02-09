Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Biz Trends 2023Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsAfrica MonthCannes LionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

RX AfricaMpact PlasticsGrey AfricaLGDistellSASQuickEasy SoftwareThe Publicity WorkshopBataBizcommunity.comInsight SurveyEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

E-commerce News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Retail jobs

MoreSubmit a jobOpen account

Africa


Are SA shoppers heading online this Valentine's Day?

9 Feb 2023
Black Friday and Christmas online transaction volumes were further proof of growing e-commerce adoption in South Africa, and Valentine's Day is pegged to be the same, as predicted by consumer research and analytics company Eighty20.

Eighty20 reports that almost 13 million South Africans shopped online over the course of 2022. This excludes data, airtime and electricity purchases and accounts for 37% of the population aged 15 years and older – that is a 6% increase from 2021.

The ‘Online Retail in South Africa 2022’ study conducted by World Wide Worx and Mastercard also revealed that online shopping in South Africa is growing rapidly. The study shows that the local online retail market grew 35% in 2022 to reach R55bn while overall retail sales increased by only 7.3% year-on-year between January to November 2022, according to Stats SA. Growth for 2023 is expected to be about 25% which could see online retail exceed 5% of total retail in South Africa for the first time.

The growth of online retail supports the view that the rapid change in retail behaviour brought on during the pandemic is here to stay. Customers are changing the way they shop and to remain competitive, retailers have been scrambling to meet the speed, convenience and efficiency that customers expect from online shopping.

Source © prykhodov Online retail in South Africa passed the R50bn milestone due to an ongoing boom in demand for home deliveries
SA online retail passes R50bn mark in 2022

23 Dec 2022

Growth across consumer groups

The Eighty20 National Segmentation (ENS), which summarises and tracks key South African consumer segments, shows how both digital adoption and e-commerce have not been driven only by the wealthier heavy hitter segment (typically earning R40,000+ per month) but can also be seen across most demographics. Mobile commerce (or m-commerce), referring to the move of e-commerce to primarily mobile devices, has been a significant contributor to making online shopping more accessible to all consumer segments.

“This Valentine’s Day, online retailers will be looking at ways to encourage existing and attract new customers to go online to show their love. Data from BrandMapp shows that preferred online shopping categories vary by ENS segment. Heavy hitters and middle-class workers favour shoes and bags, while the mass credit market opt for clothing and apparel,” says Steve Burnstone, CEO at Eighty20.

According to MAPS (a nationally representative survey conducted by the Marketing Research Foundation), when it comes to buying gifts online, heavy hitters and middle-class workers who earn on average R15,000 per month are the most likely to treat someone special with an online gift. Across all segments, online contributes only 11% of the total gifting market, leaving lots of room for growth.

Popular shopping categories

South African e-commerce giant, Takealot has seen searches for Valentine's Day up 25% compared to 2022. Its Valentine’s Day landing page is proving to be popular in providing shoppers with a convenient way to source carefully-curated gift ideas.

Traditionally Takealot’s top-performing categories over Valentine’s Day are fragrances, skincare, liquor (especially wine), chocolates, lingerie, watches and jewellery, with fragrances, chocolates and lingerie showing the strongest growth over the last few years.

Dining in has also become a popular way to celebrate the romantic day. Mr D Food completed 27% more orders on Valentine’s Day in 2022 compared to a comparable Monday. The 'extra orders' started ramping up at 14:30, with 19:30 seeing almost double the number of orders than normal. While most partner restaurants benefitted from the increased orders, the true stars were the smaller groups and independents, who saw 35% more orders.

Whilst chicken, burgers and pizza still retained the top spots, Mr D Food sold more than 2.5 times the amount of sushi and desserts than a typical Monday.

How retailers can make the most of Valentine's Day promos
How retailers can make the most of Valentine's Day promos

4 Feb 2022

The gift of choice

Vouchers are purchased frequently throughout the year, yet Takealot has seen a significant increase in the uptake of R1,000 vouchers around Valentine’s Day over the past four years. When zooming into Mr D Food’s gifting option, in 2022 approximately 500 SnackMe gifts were purchased on the day, and hundreds of orders were delivered with messages (entered in the delivery instructions to the driver) to loved ones referencing 'Valentine’s Day' or 'Love'.

For retailers, one advantage of e-commerce is its ability to allow businesses to gather data revealing insights into who their customers are, how they behave and how to best engage with them. Traditionally retailers needed loyalty programmes to gauge these insights.

According to Eighty20, brands that will succeed in the future are those that take the time to understand their customers and target market and develop compelling, customer-centric engagement strategies. “In some cases, we have seen customers 10 times more likely to make a purchase if presented with a relevant, timeous offer,” says Burnstone

NextOptions
Read more: online retail, retail sales, Valentine's Day, Takealot, Eighty20, Mr D Food

Related

Source: Reuters/Siphiwe Sibeko/File Photo
Pick n Pay sales grow but warns on extra costs from power cuts1 day ago
Source: Supplied.
Mediclinic Southern Africa expands into precision medicine2 Feb 2023
Source:
How retailers can capitalise on SA's e-commerce boom2 Feb 2023
Township e-commerce startup Yebo Fresh secures R78m to fuel expansion
Township e-commerce startup Yebo Fresh secures R78m to fuel expansion1 Feb 2023
Source: Reuters/Siphiwe Sibeko
Black Friday, holiday sales spur demand at Shoprite31 Jan 2023
Takealot merchants accused of collusion, PPE price fixing referred for prosecution
Takealot merchants accused of collusion, PPE price fixing referred for prosecution27 Jan 2023
Source: Reuters/Mike Hutchings
Truworths expects higher profit as sales jump26 Jan 2023
Clicks posts slower growth as Covid jabs drop
Clicks posts slower growth as Covid jabs drop24 Jan 2023

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz