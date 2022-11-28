Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

LoeriesCannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

OnPoint PRBateleur Brand PlanningSwitch Energy DrinkMpact PlasticsPayflexDistellPerfect WordJust DesignTDMCRogerwilcoKLADomains.co.zaBullion PR & CommunicationSappiBusiness Partners LimitedEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

E-commerce News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Retail jobs

MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Africa


Growth in online transaction volumes and basket size this Black Friday - PayFast

28 Nov 2022
Electronics, appliances, beauty and fashion, drove the bulk of sales over this year's Black Friday weekend, with mobile payments comprising 70% of total sales transactions versus 30% on desktop, according to payment gateway PayFast.
Source: ©Dolgachov -
Source: ©Dolgachov - 123RF

The average basket size was R1,255, slightly higher than 2021, which recorded an average of R1,208 per basket.

PayFast’s Black Friday Cyber Monday dashboard, a live payment data tracker that monitored transactions, recorded R397,217, split over two purchases by one single shopper, as the largest transaction value for the day.

Overall, the number of transactions PayFast processed increased by 20% compared to the previous year. The company's gateway solution PayGate, saw a slightly bigger increase in total payment volumes at 24%.

Updated: SA retail brands reveal plans for Black Friday 2022
Updated: SA retail brands reveal plans for Black Friday 2022

By 21 Nov 2022

While many retailers have reverted to the one-day format of Black Fridays past, big names like Takealot and Superbalist, have been running specials for the entire month of November. Despite this, e-commerce activity spiked on Black Friday itself.

“Transactions peaked between 9 to 10am, with many shoppers already making purchases just after midnight,” says Brendon Williamson, managing director at PayFast.

He adds, “Black Friday has become a highly anticipated annual event in South Africa, with people planning their wish lists weeks, and even months, in advance. Between high inflation and increased food, petrol and energy costs, shoppers are more motivated than ever to take advantage of Black Friday deals – whether it's to stock up on groceries and basic consumables, or a post-pandemic splurge.”

NextOptions
Read more: online retail, Black Friday, consumer spending, PayFast, Brendon Williamson

Related

Black Friday is bad for business
Bateleur Brand PlanningBlack Friday is bad for business2 days ago
Source:
Subdued Black Friday sales forecast, but South Africans love a spoil3 days ago
Source: ©Olga Yastremska -
Hyper personalisation, enhanced CX pivotal to Black Friday e-commerce campaigns24 Nov 2022
Source:
8 ways to boost your online sales during the festive season24 Nov 2022
Source: Supplied
TFG ramps up Black Friday advertising spend by 25%23 Nov 2022
Mobile commerce to take pride of place this Black Friday
Mobile commerce to take pride of place this Black Friday22 Nov 2022
Black Friday survey: online spend likely to triple over last year
PayflexBlack Friday survey: online spend likely to triple over last year22 Nov 2022
7 tips to keep safe while online shopping this Black Friday
7 tips to keep safe while online shopping this Black Friday22 Nov 2022

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz