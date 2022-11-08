Industries

    Pick n Pay launches dedicated online homeware platform

    8 Nov 2022
    Pick n Pay has launched a new online store, called Pick n Pay Home, dedicated to homeware products and appliances.
    Source: Supplied
    Source: Supplied

    The retailer states that the new online shop will feature an "impressive range" of popular products for every room in the home, with a strong focus on new and exclusive online-only premium brands, such as Zwilling, Staub and Siemens. It will also feature the latest range available in stores, such as the TCL brand which recently launched in South Africa.

    Bonus Smart Shopper benefit

    Customers will earn Smart Shopper points on the new online store, but they will also get 10% back on every purchase to spend on groceries. This 10% cash-back will be redeemable over 10 months in any Pick n Pay supermarket and will be automatically loaded to customers’ Smart Shopper cards. This bonus Smart Shopper benefit is in addition to any special offer, such as its daily launch deals and upcoming Black Friday deals.

    Shoppers can select from thousands of products across various categories. This includes large and small appliances, televisions and tech, home & kitchenware, baby, outdoor and more. The range is set to expand in the near future with the launch of new product categories, the retailer says.

    Nationwide delivery will take place within two to five days and costs R99, and delivery is free for purchases over R500. There is no basket limit on orders.

    Source: Massmart
    How Walmart has helped Massmart ramp up e-commerce

    31 Oct 2022

    Accelerating e-commerce

    “Online shopping for the home has really accelerated over the last few years. Our new service aims to take advantage of this trend and will offer an easy, convenient shopping experience," says Vincent Viviers, retail executive: omnichannel at Pick n Pay.

    “We have created an inspirational online shop that lets customers shop for their homes, from the comfort of their homes. Our nationwide delivery and Smart Shopper benefits mean that Pick n Pay Home is both practical and affordable.”

    The website was designed to help customers quickly search for and compare the prices of products. “We have used artificial intelligence to make sure our customers get fast, personalised results for precisely what they are looking for.”

    PnP Groceries platform launches on Mr D
    PnP Groceries platform launches on Mr D

    4 Oct 2022

    During the last six months, Pick n Pay reported an online sales growth of 82%. One of the early adopters, Pick n Pay launched its scheduled delivery business in 2001. Last month the retailer increased its on-demand offering with the launch of its new PnP Groceries on Mr D service, tapping into Mr D’s 2.5 million active customer base.

    “We are very excited about Pick n Pay Home, our latest online offering. We have built an excellent nationwide scheduled grocery business and can now deliver the same excellence for our customers’ homeware needs,” concludes Viviers.

