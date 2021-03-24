E-commerce News South Africa

Menu

E-commerce Day

E-commerce

More E-commerce news...Submit news

Trending

7 days 30 days By Industry

Retail jobs

More...Submit a jobOpen account
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad

Africa

More...Submit news

Covid-19

OneDayOnly dedicates 26 March to proudly SA suppliers

24 Mar 2021
Daily deals online retailer OneDayOnly has launched a dedicated Shop Local Shop day on Friday, 26 March 2021, a gesture of support for proudly South African suppliers and manufacturers after what's been a tough year for most.

Getty

The e-tailer is taking supporting local to the next level by dedicating one of its busiest shopping days to focus on local brands. “20% of our 2,000 plus suppliers are local. Of our local top 20 suppliers, five began their journey with us as startups and are now producing bespoke items for our daily deals platform," says Laurian Venter, director for OneDayOnly.

“Supporting local has always been a priority for our business. We have helped build local brands and want to continue doing that, so we urge those who’ve had to supplement their income over the last year by setting up their own ‘side hustle’, to get in touch to sell with us,” adds Venter.

OneDayOnly says it's committed to selling quality products that offer quick turnaround and delivery timeframes, have healthy stock levels and are relevant to its platform. “Those local suppliers wishing to kick start their e-commerce journey should get in touch with one of our buyers as soon as possible," Venter says.

Virtual Next21 expo to spotlight export-ready SA design

The Next21 virtual trade exhibition will see 23 small South African craft and design brands have their creations showcased to a global audience of importers, retailers and decorators...

22 hours ago


The retailer has also pledged its support for ‘Restaurant Week XXL’ offering newsletter subscribers an exclusive 4-day head start to priority book at one of the Top 100 restaurants signed up to the initiative for 2021. The campaign offers a three-course meal from R245 per person or a two-course meal from R145 per person. Restaurant Week XXL has been extended to an entire month from 1 April to 2 May 2021 and OneDayOnly opened its bookings last night ahead of the ‘official’ opening on 26 March.
Comment

Read more: Proudly SA, online retail, buy South African, OneDayOnly, Made in SA, Laurian Venter

Related

Virtual Next21 expo to spotlight export-ready SA design22 hours ago
How online markets are helping local stores survive Covid-1919 Mar 2021
Proudly South African partners with SA Music Awards for Sama2718 Mar 2021
Cascade Holdings, SA's new multi-dimensional bar and beverage business17 Mar 2021
#EcommerceDay2021: Manuel Koser on tapping into the potential of digital12 Mar 2021
#EcommerceDay2021: Clever click options boost SA's online grocery sector12 Mar 2021
#EcommerceDay2021: Eavesdropping on e-tail11 Mar 2021
#EcommerceDay2021: Paving the way for growth beyond Covid-1911 Mar 2021

News


Show more
Let's do Biz