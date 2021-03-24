OneDayOnly dedicates 26 March to proudly SA suppliers

Daily deals online retailer OneDayOnly has launched a dedicated Shop Local Shop day on Friday, 26 March 2021, a gesture of support for proudly South African suppliers and manufacturers after what's been a tough year for most.

Getty

The e-tailer is taking supporting local to the next level by dedicating one of its busiest shopping days to focus on local brands. “20% of our 2,000 plus suppliers are local. Of our local top 20 suppliers, five began their journey with us as startups and are now producing bespoke items for our daily deals platform," says Laurian Venter, director for OneDayOnly.“Supporting local has always been a priority for our business. We have helped build local brands and want to continue doing that, so we urge those who’ve had to supplement their income over the last year by setting up their own ‘side hustle’, to get in touch to sell with us,” adds Venter.OneDayOnly says it's committed to selling quality products that offer quick turnaround and delivery timeframes, have healthy stock levels and are relevant to its platform. “Those local suppliers wishing to kick start their e-commerce journey should get in touch with one of our buyers as soon as possible," Venter says.The retailer has also pledged its support for ‘Restaurant Week XXL’ offering newsletter subscribers an exclusive 4-day head start to priority book at one of the Top 100 restaurants signed up to the initiative for 2021. The campaign offers a three-course meal from R245 per person or a two-course meal from R145 per person. Restaurant Week XXL has been extended to an entire month from 1 April to 2 May 2021 and OneDayOnly opened its bookings last night ahead of the ‘official’ opening on 26 March.