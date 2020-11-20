Online shopping growth shaping business strategy

When lockdown hit at the end of March 2020, we all felt completely cut off from the outside world, only being allowed out of the house to get essential services like medical attention and food. And even when we did venture out, we were terrified of catching the coronavirus, making sure that we had a plan to "get in and out" as quickly as possible, clad with our face masks and smeared with copious amounts of hand sanitiser... It wasn't a pleasant experience at all.