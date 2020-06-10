New click and collect drinks-ordering platform targets taverns

The Hola Club Click & Collect online drinks buying platform has launched in South Africa, offering a safer and more convenient option to sell and buy drinks at local taverns. The platform enables consumers to pre-order their favourite drink to collect at a chosen time - significantly reducing waiting times and eliminating the need to queue.

The platform is the result of a collaboration between data insights company Touchsides and alcohol industry players Heineken SA, Diageo and Pernod Ricard.



Hola Club Click & Collect was designed to encourage licensed tavern owners to operate and manage their staff and businesses more effectively and safely, and to comply with regulations such as facilitating social distancing, and limiting the number of consumers on-premise at any one time.



This initiative is in line with the call for responsible consumption at home during Alert Level 3 of the countrywide lockdown aimed at reducing Covid-19 infections.



“Our current reality requires innovations which demonstrate that businesses prioritise the safety of their staff, consumers and community where they operate. South Africans are no stranger to providing digital solutions for our unique challenges and Hola Club Click & Collect does just that. Working with industry partners and stakeholders, we are confident this platform will assist in creating safe spaces for trade during this pandemic,” says Mongi Tshabalala from Touchsides.



Alcohol industry welcomes opening of trade for home consumption South Africa's alcohol industry has welcomed the announcement by President Cyril Ramaphosa on Sunday evening that the move to Level 3 would include the sale of alcohol for home consumption...

How it works for tavern owners:

1. Sign up on

2. In the app, a seller is able to see bookings from the consumer, which allows them to pre-pack orders and have them ready for collection.

3. The app also allows them to know in advance what drinks their consumers will purchase and be able to stock-in the right products.



How it works for consumers:

1. Sign up on

2. They then select their drink of choice from a list of products, choose a preferred timeslot for collection and confirm where they would like to collect.

3. Consumers receive a confirmation of a timeslot for them to collect their order and from which tavern.

4. Consumers don’t need to queue at the collection point. They simply collect their order and pay.



According to Touchsides, registration is free and the platform uses minimal mobile data.



Hola Club Click & Collect is an extension of the existing Hola Club, a free rewards programme that shares consumer deals and discounts on alcohol brands. To make Hola Club Click & Collect accessible to all, tavern owners and consumers do not need to be existing Hola Club members to benefit from the service. The platform is the result of a collaboration between data insights company Touchsides and alcohol industry players Heineken SA, Diageo and Pernod Ricard.Hola Club Click & Collect was designed to encourage licensed tavern owners to operate and manage their staff and businesses more effectively and safely, and to comply with regulations such as facilitating social distancing, and limiting the number of consumers on-premise at any one time.This initiative is in line with the call for responsible consumption at home during Alert Level 3 of the countrywide lockdown aimed at reducing Covid-19 infections.“Our current reality requires innovations which demonstrate that businesses prioritise the safety of their staff, consumers and community where they operate. South Africans are no stranger to providing digital solutions for our unique challenges and Hola Club Click & Collect does just that. Working with industry partners and stakeholders, we are confident this platform will assist in creating safe spaces for trade during this pandemic,” says Mongi Tshabalala from Touchsides.1. Sign up on www.holaclub.co.za and create a seller account.2. In the app, a seller is able to see bookings from the consumer, which allows them to pre-pack orders and have them ready for collection.3. The app also allows them to know in advance what drinks their consumers will purchase and be able to stock-in the right products.1. Sign up on www.holaclub.co.za and create a buyer account.2. They then select their drink of choice from a list of products, choose a preferred timeslot for collection and confirm where they would like to collect.3. Consumers receive a confirmation of a timeslot for them to collect their order and from which tavern.4. Consumers don’t need to queue at the collection point. They simply collect their order and pay.According to Touchsides, registration is free and the platform uses minimal mobile data.Hola Club Click & Collect is an extension of the existing Hola Club, a free rewards programme that shares consumer deals and discounts on alcohol brands. To make Hola Club Click & Collect accessible to all, tavern owners and consumers do not need to be existing Hola Club members to benefit from the service.

News