6 Cape Town-based fresh produce box deliveries that support local suppliers

Avoid the shops, queues and the potential threat of Covid-19 by supporting local producers and ordering your weekly fresh food groceries online from these Cape Town companies making deliveries of farm-fresh produce around the city.

Ucook Farmers Market

Samu Chef

Terra Madre

Babylonstoren

Delheim

Wild Organics

Ucook and the Oranjezicht City Farm Market have joined forces to offer a veritable cornucopia of fresh fruit and veg boxes, which can also include ethically sourced meat, cheese, milk, artisanal bread, eggs and a tasty array of extra goodies such as sauces, nuts and fresh pasta. Every week, you can expect a lucky pick of seasonal veg and fruit and other items themed around various cuisines such as the Mediterranean, Asian and Italian.Large farmer’s box: R1,450 | Medium farmer’s box: R950 | Vegetarian box: R850 | Plant-based box: R860Free delivery. Boxes can be ordered anytime and are delivered weekly every Thursday afternoon.Each Samu Chef box offers a massive selection (each box weighs about 25kg) of fruit and veg plus, Knead bread and a few special treats with an Asian twist, such as rice dumplings, baby Chinese cabbage and Jasmine rice. A Samu Chef box also includes a hand-made unique face mask. Vegetarian, vegan and Halal options are available.R680Free delivery. Boxes can be ordered anytime and are delivered weekly every Wednesday or Thursday.Terra Madre farm in the Elgin Valley is currently offering a Lockdown Promo Box including Peregrine pies, Spanakopita, apples and pears, spinach, herbs and cold-pressed juices. They also offer a variety of other boxes including food and wine and a curated wine box.R563 *current promotionDelivery fee is R60 or free delivery for orders over R600. Delivered to the greater Cape Town and surrounds (including southern suburbs and northern suburbs), Elgin, Somerset West, Stellenbosch, Franschhoek and Paarl.Babylonstoren Farm in Franschhoek offers a seasonal harvest box of the best produce from the Drakenstein Valley. The contents of the box will change based on what’s in season, so no two boxes will necessarily be alike but one can expect items such as cauliflower, brinjals, lemons and mushrooms.R120R90 delivery fee, delivery to Cape Town, Stellenbosch, Paarl and Franschhoek only. Order by 12pm for next-day delivery (Monday – Saturday deliveries).Delheim wine farm has just launched the Wild Mushroom Experience, a curated box just for celebrating mushrooms that includes; the book,. Three bottles of Delheim wine and dried porcini mushrooms, parmesan cheese and risotto.R1,200 per box. The box without the book for R720.Standard Delivery charge is R180. Free delivery is applicable to all orders over R1,200.A selection of high-quality, organically-farmed seasonal fruit and veg including staples such as butternut, carrots, onions and sweet potatoes, in either a standard or mini bag. A made-to-order bag is also offered.Standard Bag: R195 | Mini Bag: R145Boxes are delivered weekly every Wednesday and Thursday and can be ordered the week before from Wednesday.