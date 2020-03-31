Earn your share of 100,000 bucks by watching videos online during the lockdown

Over the next few weeks, South Africans are going to have a lot more free time on their hands, with many needing a little bit of extra cash.



So from 27 March to 15 April 2020, BrandHubb will be rewarding consumers with ‘MeBucks’ for watching fun, educational and high-quality content.



MeBucks is the BrandHubb currency that consumers can use to buy goods in our e-commerce store



One MeBuck = R1



We have been rewarding our customers daily until this point, but now we would like to take that to a new level.



For the next 21 days, we plan to give customers the opportunity to earn their share of R100,000 in MeBucks .



Rob Anderson, CEO of BrandHubb, says: “We are seeing the glass as half full and we believe that with the country in self-isolation, consumers are likely to be at home browsing the internet and social media for interesting and uplifting content, and we want to provide it to them while rewarding them too.”



To get involved all consumers need to do is:

Register here

Start engaging with our branded content

Use their MeBucks to purchase things they might need in our online store (delivery will be made after lockdown)

About us:



BrandHubb is here to provide a solution unlike any other. We are a rewards company based in Sandton and our dedication to putting power back in the hands of the consumer is what drives us. Since our inception in 2016, we have believed that ordinary people should be rewarded by brands for viewing their content. After all, it is the consumer who helps build the brand.



It is as simple as registering on our website and engaging with brand content by either completing surveys, watching videos, sharing or even simply clicking. By doing this you will earn MeBucks, a currency made just for the consumer. Once you have earned some MeBucks you can use them to make a purchase on our Brandshop or supplement the rest using one of our safe payment methods.



The BrandHubb store covers a variety of categories, including electronics, appliances, DIY and outdoor, fashion, home and décor, and health.



