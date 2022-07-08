Fuel pills trend: serious or scam?

The CEO of MasterDrive, Eugene Herbert, explains further: “This is because the pills contain a substance called naphthalene which can marginally reduce consumption and emissions in certain circumstances but which also cause a build-up of carbon deposits that later result in poor performance.
“In one instance internationally, a fuel pill also contained a metallic compound called ferrocene. According to the International Organisation for Standardisation, which sets the global standards for fuel, it is recommended this not be added to fuel tanks as it causes deposits to build up on spark plugs after as little as 5,000km, resulting in misfiring engines and bad acceleration. In some tests, this ingredient actually increased consumption along with a number of other negative effects.”
Thus, it depends on what ingredients the fuel pills contain. “If it contains either of these ingredients, there is little to no benefit and, in fact, will cause greater problems and possibly greater fuel consumption down the line.
“Additionally, numerous tests were conducted on fuel-saving devices similar to the ‘fuel pills’ internationally. These tests showed fuel-saving products do not actually save enough fuel for it even to be measurable. In South Africa, companies such as Sasol are calling them a scam according to a recent article in TimesLive. The Western Cape government also warned against the use of these pills.
It is highly unlikely that the products South Africans are being sold can better fuel consumption. “If they do, and do not contain the problematic ingredients mentioned, then South Africa has finally developed the product companies worldwide have been trying to develop for decades,” says Herbert.