Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Cannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19LoeriesPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

Bizcommunity.comSumitomo DunlopWoodford GroupKia Motors South AfricaEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Fuel & Energy News South Africa

Menu

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Africa


Huge fuel price increase announced for July 2022

4 Jul 2022
The Department of Mineral Resources and Energy (DMRE) has announced a price increase of at least R2.30 for all fuel variants from Wednesday, 6 July.
Source:
Source: Unsplash

The price of illuminating paraffin is also expected to go up with gas prices showing a decrease.

The price adjustments are as follows:

  • Petrol (both 93 ULP and LRP) will increase by R2.37 per litre;
  • Both grades of petrol 95 will increase by R2.57 per litre;
  • 0.05% sulphur diesel will increase by R2.31 per litre;
  • Diesel 0.005% sulphur will increase by some R2.30 per litre;
  • The price of wholesale illuminating paraffin will increase by R1.66 per litre;
  • The Single Maximum National Retail Price for illuminating paraffin will also increase by R2.21; and
  • The Maximum LP Gas Retail Price will decrease by R2.18 per kilogram.

The department explained the factors leading to the price adjustments

.“The average Brent Crude oil price slightly increased from $115 to $115.77 during the period under review. The average international product prices of petrol, diesel and Illuminating Paraffin increased during the period under review while the price of LPG decreased. The declining global refining capacity is having a negative impact on petroleum product prices.

“The Rand appreciated, on average, against the US Dollar (from 15.95 to 15.76) Rand per dollar during the period under review when compared to the previous one. This led to lower contributions to the Basic Fuel Prices of petrol, diesel and illuminating paraffin by 19c,” the department said.

Furthermore, the temporary relief measure against increasing fuel prices announced by the DMRE and National Treasury has decreased from R1.50 to 75c with consumers to now carry that burden.

Gas prices reduced as a result of low seasonal demand in the Northern Hemisphere.

NextOptions


SOURCE

SAnews.gov.za

SAnews.gov.za is a South African government news service, published by the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS). SAnews.gov.za (formerly BuaNews) was established to provide quick and easy access to articles and feature stories aimed at keeping the public informed about the implementation of government mandates.


Go to: http://www.sanews.gov.za
Read more: fuel price, petrol price, Department of Mineral Resources and Energy



Related

South Africa should consider Russian crude imports, Mantashe says
South Africa should consider Russian crude imports, Mantashe says17 Jun 2022
Brikor celebrates launch of Kopanela Mining, breaking ground at Grootfontein mine
Brikor celebrates launch of Kopanela Mining, breaking ground at Grootfontein mine6 Jun 2022
Fuel price hike vs higher consumption
Fuel price hike vs higher consumption3 Jun 2022
Recession fears: &quot;Economic and financial conditions are expected to remain volatile&quot;
Recession fears: "Economic and financial conditions are expected to remain volatile"19 May 2022
Further fuel price pain expected for June 2022
Further fuel price pain expected for June 202219 May 2022
#OrchidsandOnions: Human Uber alles...
#OrchidsandOnions: Human Uber alles...20 Apr 2022
More related

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz