Huge fuel price increase announced for July 2022

The price of illuminating paraffin is also expected to go up with gas prices showing a decrease.
The price adjustments are as follows:
The department explained the factors leading to the price adjustments
.“The average Brent Crude oil price slightly increased from $115 to $115.77 during the period under review. The average international product prices of petrol, diesel and Illuminating Paraffin increased during the period under review while the price of LPG decreased. The declining global refining capacity is having a negative impact on petroleum product prices.
“The Rand appreciated, on average, against the US Dollar (from 15.95 to 15.76) Rand per dollar during the period under review when compared to the previous one. This led to lower contributions to the Basic Fuel Prices of petrol, diesel and illuminating paraffin by 19c,” the department said.
Furthermore, the temporary relief measure against increasing fuel prices announced by the DMRE and National Treasury has decreased from R1.50 to 75c with consumers to now carry that burden.
Gas prices reduced as a result of low seasonal demand in the Northern Hemisphere.
