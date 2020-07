Tony Elliott, the founder of the events listings magazine Time Out, has died after a long battle with cancer.

Time Out wants to hear your memories of our founder #TonyElliott. We’ll be compiling your memories as a condolence book for Tony’s family and friends. We’ll also publish highlights online, and in a memorial issue of Time Out London magazine. Find out more: https://t.co/9fdi11AqKp — Time Out Group (@timeout) July 21, 2020

The magazine announced that Elliott passed away on Thursday, and said that its first post-coronavirus lockdown print edition would be dedicated to him.“Tony was a visionary publisher, a tireless champion of city culture and a staunch friend. He will be sorely missed by his family, friends and colleagues. His life and his work inspired millions of people who did not have the good fortune to know him personally,”said on Friday.Read more here:magazine