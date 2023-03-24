Record number of deals ahead for WTM Africa 2023

WTM Africa, taking place from 3-5 April at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC), will see over 500 exhibitors stake their claim on the show floor, including all nine of South Africa's provinces and the National Department of Tourism.

Source: Supplied

Other destination-driven representatives include Egypt, Turkey, Kenya, Tanzania, Madagascar, and Maldives, to name a few.

"We’ve also seen increased activity within the outbound exhibitor space, with the likes of Spain, Pakistan, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the UAE making their presence felt," says Megan de Jager, portfolio director: travel, tourism and creative industries portfolio at RX Africa.

This year's event will also witness a strong pool of buyers from Africa’s leading source markets across Europe, the Americas, Asia/Pacific and the Middle East. "78% of our confirmed buyers are international, with 21% hailing from across the continent. What’s most exciting is our list of first-time buyers opening the door to seven new and diverse markets, including Thailand, Malaysia, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Armenia, Romania and San Romano," adds De Jager.

Attendees can expect a revamped content programme led by industry experts, covering everything from industry trends to tech, sustainability and marketing.

Free-to-attend events include IBTM, Equal Africa, Travel Tech, Responsible Tourism, Sports and Events Tourism Exchange (SETE) and the Africa Tourism Investment Summit (ATIS).

"Over just three days, you will have the chance to meet with thousands of potential clients, reconnect with industry peers and come away inspired with new ideas. WTM Africa 2023 promises to be one of the most important and exciting to date. Miss it and miss out!" concludes De Jager.

Registration for WTM Africa 2023 is still open, with last-minute availability for exhibitors: www.wtm.com/africa/en-gb/enquire.html