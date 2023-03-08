Barbie encouraging girls to see themselves in STEM

Mattel announced that Barbie is celebrating International Women's Day by honouring over half a dozen women worldwide who are leaders in STEM with one-of-a-kind role model dolls made in their likeness. Barbie knows that seeing is believing - and access to successful female role models in STEM is essential for children to build and maintain an interest in the industry.

Reports indicate that women make up less than one-third of the STEM workforce, and it’s proven that girls are systemically tracked away from STEM throughout their education. To show girls that they can be anything, Barbie is proud to continue its commitment to recognising female role models and highlighting careers which are historically underrepresented by women.

Dr Maggie Aderin-Pocock (United Kingdom): Space Scientist and Science Educator. Image supplied

“Barbie is dedicated to showcasing women who are role models from all backgrounds, professions, and nationalities so that girls around the world can see themselves in careers that might not always seem as accessible,” said Lisa McKnight, executive vice president and global head of Barbie & Dolls, Mattel.

STEM is a field where women are severely underrepresented, and our hope is that honouring these seven leaders in science and technology will encourage girls to follow their passion in this field. This International Women’s Day, we’re proud to continue our work in closing the Dream Gap and reminding girls of their limitless potential.

The Barbie brand’s lineup of global female role models includes three exceptional sisters from the United States – Susan, Anne, and Janet Wojcicki – who can serve as inspiration in a variety of STEM fields for the next generation of women leaders.

The full global lineup being honoured with one-of-a-kind Barbie dolls made in their likeness includes:

Susan Wojcicki (United States): longtime YouTube CEO



Anne Wojcicki (United States): co-founder and CEO of 23andME



Janet Wojcicki (United States): Professor of Pediatrics and Epidemiology at the University of California, San Francisco



Katya Echazarreta (Mexico): electrical engineer and Science Show Host



Dr Maggie Aderin-Pocock (United Kingdom): space scientist and science educator



Prof Dr Antje Boetius (DE): marine researcher and microbiologist



Yinuo Li (China): co-founder of ETU Education

Barbie worked with Susan Wojcicki on a YouTube-produced custom “Short” content. In the video, Wojcicki answers questions on empowerment and shares the lessons she’s learned along the way to becoming a top tech CEO.

Barbie will also be paying pay tribute to all these global role models through a special episode of the Barbie You Can Be Anything Series – an inspiring digital series featuring conversations with female role models – with Anne Wojcicki as she shares the fun of science, genetics, and DNA with kids from the Boys and Girls Club.

Image supplied

In a further commitment to levelling the playing field for girls globally, Barbie established the Barbie Dream Gap Project in 2018, a multi-year global initiative created to raise awareness around limiting factors that prevent girls from reaching their full potential. Since launching, the brand has committed over 1.5 million dollars through the Barbie Dream Gap Project to non-profit partners on a mission to achieve equality by fueling education, leadership skills and mentorship opportunities for girls.