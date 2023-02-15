Industries

FIN1k programme launches calling for SA youth to join and receive free financial literacy and entrepreneurship training

15 Feb 2023
Issued by: The Innovator Trust
Recognising the skills gap and the need for a healthier money culture among youth in South Africa, the Innovator Trust has announced the launch of the 2023 FIN1k Youth Entrepreneurship and Financial Literacy training programme.
FIN1k programme launches calling for SA youth to join and receive free financial literacy and entrepreneurship training

This is the second edition of the FIN1k programme which was first started back in 2021 by the Innovator Trust in order to provide youth with the opportunity to empower themselves through financial education. Set to commence with training sessions from 27 February – 24 March 2023, the programme is targeted at young South Africans between the ages of 18 to 35, this time with a target to train 1,250 youth nationwide within the one-month period.

This year’s FIN1k campaign is set to launch online from 13 February 2023, with interested youth able to register through the Innovator Trust’s website and social media channels. In addition to financial literacy, the FIN1k programme will also focus on providing entrepreneurship skills to participants providing a foundation for youth wanting to start or formalise their side hustle into a structured small business.

“The future of our country is in the hands and minds of our youth. We need to ensure that the youth of South Africa are adequately equipped to become active citizens, making a positive contribution to the economy. The FIN1k programme seeks to do its bit in empowering youth through financial literacy and this year, entrepreneurship skills too, in order to inspire as many young people as possible, to take ownership of their future with confidence,” said Tashline Jooste, chief executive officer of the Innovator Trust.

The first edition of the FIN1k programme achieved significant success, attracting more than the 1,000 youth target and was well received among South African youth particularly for its innovative approach utilising tech-communication platforms Whatsapp, Zoom and Instagram Live to deliver its training largely through a smartphone device. Breaking down barriers even further, the programme provides registered participants with data, making it widely accessible and cost effective for youth from all backgrounds to participate.

The training will focus on topics such as Entrepreneurship, Personal Finance, The Online Process of Starting a Business, Cyber Protection, Financial Rights and Responsibilities, Planning and Protecting your Business, Good and Bad Credit and Savings, unpacking all a young entrepreneur needs to know to start and stay in the business game.

FIN1k programme launches calling for SA youth to join and receive free financial literacy and entrepreneurship training

The Innovator Trust is an incubation training facilitator for South African SMMEs in the tech entrepreneurship sector. The youth market is a priority sector for the organisation, whose core mandate is to upskill and nurture the growth of sustainable, black-owned ICT SMMEs. They currently administer two other youth programmes across the country, namely the Young Entrepreneurship Programme (YEP) targeted at unemployed, matriculated youth and a Start-Up programme, primarily for tech-based start-up businesses operating for two years or less.

For more information and to book your seat to be a part of the Innovator Trust’s #FIN1k training sessions in March, register at https://forms.gle/kc4nJGR7ocXiv4Sw5.

Head over to @InnovatorTrust on Instagram, to keep up to date with the latest on the #FIN1k programme.

The Innovator Trust
The Innovator Trust was created to support the growth of small black-owned Information and Communications Technology (ICT) businesses in South Africa. Through our programmes, we support and nurture the growth of SMMEs by facilitating training that develops their skills as business owners, and providing necessary resources and mentorship, ensuring they become sustainable businesses contributing meaningfully to the ICT sector and the country's economy.
Read more: Tashline Jooste, Innovator Trust

