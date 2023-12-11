Unveiling Tatali Views: Redefining luxury living on the KZN North Coast

Introducing Tatali Views, a prestigious 300ha estate nestled just south of Ballito on the KZN North Coast, hailed as an architectural masterpiece.

Source: Supplied. Julia Rutherfoord's design, named 'House of the Morning Lilies,' focuses on promoting ecological balance.

The land sale's value is estimated at around R700m with sites starting from R3m.

Poised to redefine secure, modern luxury living in KwaZulu-Natal, Zimbali Lakes senior vice president of operations, Wayne Krambeck, emphasised, “Tatali Views brings international flair and coveted opportunities to Zimbali Lakes.

"This project is set to deliver an extraordinary lifestyle experience, setting new standards for elegance and innovation in residential design. We are thrilled to unveil how this project has seamlessly managed to harmonise sustainability, functionality, and aesthetic excellence through personalised architecture and collaborations with world-renowned professional teams.”

Inspired by the elements of open air and flowing water, Tatali Views will offer a wide range of lifestyle amenities for residents. The development is strategically located in proximity to sizeable lakes, beaches, the Zimbali Lakes Golf Course, and the Tatali promenade - providing residents with a one-of-a-kind living experience.

Meet the architects and designers

Five South African architects, renowned locally and abroad for their body of work, were commissioned by the Master Developers to present five extraordinary designs for Tatali Views. The bespoke designs are unique to each architect, and buyers will be able to become involved in the evolution of their homes from design stage to completion:

Craft of Architecture (COA) created ‘The Canopy Villa’ design for Tatali Views. “Inspired by the beauty of nature, the design of this villa celebrates the concept of a tree canopy. Its distinct sculptural roof gracefully bends and folds, creating an awe-inspiring architectural feat and delivering excitement at every turn,” explain COA directors, John van Wyk and Michal Korycki.

created ‘The Canopy Villa’ design for Tatali Views. “Inspired by the beauty of nature, the design of this villa celebrates the concept of a tree canopy. Its distinct sculptural roof gracefully bends and folds, creating an awe-inspiring architectural feat and delivering excitement at every turn,” explain COA directors, John van Wyk and Michal Korycki. Creator of the ‘Cascade Haven’ design for Tatali Views, Vincenzo “Chen” Sagnelli says, “Cascade Haven stands as a testament to architectural artistry. Clean lines, efficient space utilisation, and a tranquil living environment create a connection between indoor and outdoor spaces".

says, “Cascade Haven stands as a testament to architectural artistry. Clean lines, efficient space utilisation, and a tranquil living environment create a connection between indoor and outdoor spaces". Julia Rutherfoord’s design ‘House of the Morning Lilies’ prioritises ecological balance by embracing nature to enhance the property's beauty and to also safeguard it against extreme weather. “My customised design fosters a deep connection with nature and optimal spatial orientation,” she said.

design ‘House of the Morning Lilies’ prioritises ecological balance by embracing nature to enhance the property's beauty and to also safeguard it against extreme weather. “My customised design fosters a deep connection with nature and optimal spatial orientation,” she said. ‘Tranquility Tropics’ by Paul Nel Architects strives to create clean and clear architectural responses, with spaces in which people are free to live, play, or work. According to Paul Nel, “Tranquility Tropics’ is meticulously crafted, epitomising a harmonious blend of tropical connection and refined elegance,” explains Nel.

strives to create clean and clear architectural responses, with spaces in which people are free to live, play, or work. According to Paul Nel, “Tranquility Tropics’ is meticulously crafted, epitomising a harmonious blend of tropical connection and refined elegance,” explains Nel. Saota - a sought-after brand with a global footprint on six continents, rounds off the impressive collection of Tatali Views designs. ‘Sculpted Serenity’, is inspired by Saota’s vision to connect function and form and to create innovative living solutions. Their design embodies a philosophy of practice that thrives on a spirit of enquiry.

Embracing unparalleled amenities

Residents of Tatali Views will enjoy breathtaking views of the lake, valley, golf course, and ocean. They will also have access to the beach club and all sports club facilities. Tatali Views is set against the backdrop of 300ha of pristine natural beauty within the Zimbali

Lakes estate.

Zimbali Lakes offers a one-of-a-kind lifestyle for all its residents, being the only estate in South Africa to offer beach-, lakes- and golf course access. The estate is conveniently situated within 15-minutes of everything necessary to conduct business or to enjoy life to the full.

Tatali Views, the estate’s latest and most exclusive offering to date, is both a celebration of modern architectural artistry and innovative design that will reset the benchmark for contemporary living.