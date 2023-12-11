Unveiling Tatali Views: Redefining luxury living on the KZN North Coast

The land sale's value is estimated at around R700m with sites starting from R3m.
Poised to redefine secure, modern luxury living in KwaZulu-Natal, Zimbali Lakes senior vice president of operations, Wayne Krambeck, emphasised, “Tatali Views brings international flair and coveted opportunities to Zimbali Lakes.
"This project is set to deliver an extraordinary lifestyle experience, setting new standards for elegance and innovation in residential design. We are thrilled to unveil how this project has seamlessly managed to harmonise sustainability, functionality, and aesthetic excellence through personalised architecture and collaborations with world-renowned professional teams.”
Inspired by the elements of open air and flowing water, Tatali Views will offer a wide range of lifestyle amenities for residents. The development is strategically located in proximity to sizeable lakes, beaches, the Zimbali Lakes Golf Course, and the Tatali promenade - providing residents with a one-of-a-kind living experience.
Five South African architects, renowned locally and abroad for their body of work, were commissioned by the Master Developers to present five extraordinary designs for Tatali Views. The bespoke designs are unique to each architect, and buyers will be able to become involved in the evolution of their homes from design stage to completion:
Residents of Tatali Views will enjoy breathtaking views of the lake, valley, golf course, and ocean. They will also have access to the beach club and all sports club facilities. Tatali Views is set against the backdrop of 300ha of pristine natural beauty within the Zimbali
Lakes estate.
Zimbali Lakes offers a one-of-a-kind lifestyle for all its residents, being the only estate in South Africa to offer beach-, lakes- and golf course access. The estate is conveniently situated within 15-minutes of everything necessary to conduct business or to enjoy life to the full.
Tatali Views, the estate’s latest and most exclusive offering to date, is both a celebration of modern architectural artistry and innovative design that will reset the benchmark for contemporary living.