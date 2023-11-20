Media landscape shifts: Local news sites see bump in numbers

The media landscape is undergoing a transformation as attention shifts from traditional online publishers to emerging players, particularly broadcast and local news websites.

This is according to the Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB) South Africa’s Measurement Dashboard, which provides an overview of the top online publishers and publications as well as trends across gender, age and interests, amongst others.

October saw both eNCA and SABC enter the top 10 online publishers, with 4,301,862 and 8,691,161 pageviews, respectively. This movement to news sites could be linked to the ongoing coverage of Israel and Palestine, which is being covered across broadcast media and their digital channels regularly. Additionally, local news publishers have also seen a bump in numbers with Caxton Local News Network seeing 14,660,049 pageviews during the month.

News24, Netwerk24 and SuperSport remain the top three contenders in online publications during October, clocking in 176,711,188, 88,306,021 and 80,368,517 pageviews, respectively. Sport remains dominant and is likely to remain so as the majority of football association seasons are well underway.

Below, South Africa’s biggest online publishers and publications for October 2023: