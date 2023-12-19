Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

RoclaFalse Bay CollegeEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

 

Construction & Engineering News South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    #BestofBiz 2023: Construction & Engineering

    19 Dec 2023
    19 Dec 2023
    We've compiled our annual #BestofBiz 2023 lists across all our industries featuring our most popular articles, most-read contributors and company news. Discover the most read content on Bizcommunity's Construction & Engineering site over the past year below.
    #BestofBiz 2023: Construction & Engineering

    Most-read stories

    1R3bn Dan City mixed-use development in Limpopo gets go-ahead10 Mar 2023
    2Construction of 30,000m2 Princess Mkabayi Mall in KZN underway28 Jun 2023
    3Cape Town heritage building balcony collapses, injuring 20 - Lindsey Schutters03 Nov 2023
    4Live and work in Ireland. See these manufacturing jobs with sponsorship03 Apr 2023
    5First biophilic building in Africa set to rise in Cape Town03 May 2023
    6Cape Town's notorious unfinished freeway finally gives way to Foreshore development - Steve Kretzmann09 Mar 2023
    7#BizTrends2023: Top trends likely to shape the local construction industry - Otto Botha10 Jan 2023
    85 ways to start fixing SA's deteriorating water quality - Bonga Ntuli04 Aug 2023
    9How load shedding is threatening South Africa's water security - Sindy Peters01 Mar 2023
    10Wits study investigates why Jagersfontein dam failed06 Apr 2023
    11Energy performance certificates - why you should get your house in order now23 Jan 2023
    12#BizTrends2023: Reinventing the way in which the world builds - Bongani Dladla09 Jan 2023
    13University of Stellenbosch collaborates with AHI Carrier SA to improve efficiency04 May 2023
    14XCMG helps Nigeria's Dangote refinery get up to speed - Lindsey Schutters21 Aug 2023
    15CoJ engineers identify 3 potential causes of Joburg CBD explosion21 Jul 2023
    16Uganda's first Four Points by Sheraton hotel boosts tourism recovery26 Sep 2023
    17SANRAL makes bold move to transform SA construction industry25 Sep 2023
    18Improving groundwater development and management for greater water security - Dr Shafick Adams10 Jul 2023
    19MBA North calls out unscrupulous practices in construction industry14 Apr 2023
    20Lack of qualified artisans a constraint to SA's economic growth - Zizile Lushaba04 Apr 2023

    Most-read contributors

    1Otto Botha
    2Bongani Dladla
    3Alison Groves
    4Anoop Hariparsad
    5Morag Evans
    6Roelof van den Berg
    7Carien du Plessis

    Most-viewed press offices

    1Eva-Last

    View the most-read lists for our other industries:Marketing & Media, Retail, Agriculture, Automotive, Construction & Engineering, Education, Energy & Mining, Entrepreneurship, ESG & Sustainability, Finance, Healthcare, HR & Management, ICT, Legal, Lifestyle, Logistics & Transport, Property and Tourism & Travel.

    NextOptions


    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz