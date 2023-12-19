Industries

    #BestofBiz 2023: Finance

    19 Dec 2023
    19 Dec 2023
    We've compiled our annual #BestofBiz 2023 lists across all our industries featuring our most popular articles, most-read contributors and company news. Discover the most read content on Bizcommunity's Finance & Insurance site over the past year below.
    Most-read stories

    1Standard Chartered's admission of rand manipulation triggers widespread banking probe22 Nov 2023
    2Gauteng's plans to roll out state-owned bank and pharmaceutical company29 Sep 2023
    3AICPA & CIMA announce first-ever winners of prestigious CGMA Professional Awards Africa - AICPA & CIMA29 Nov 2023
    4FNB, Standard Bank, Absa and Nedbank offer first cloud-based instant payments service - Katja Hamilton13 Mar 2023
    5South African Mint unveils majestic Buffalo coin10 Aug 2023
    6Luno and Pick n Pay revolutionise grocery payments04 Sep 2023
    7TymeBank and The Foschini Group announce groundbreaking partnership26 Jan 2023
    8South Africa's biggest e-commerce players rebrand under PayFast - Katja Hamilton17 Jan 2023
    9Sekunjalo prevails against Standard Bank15 Sep 2023
    10RMB and Remgro join forces to grow private electricity trader22 Mar 2023
    11South Africa plans cost-cutting measures as revenue falls - Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo04 Sep 2023
    12Revolutionising life insurance: The impact of Momentum's AI-powered health assessment - Katja Hamilton28 Aug 2023
    13Standard Bank appoints new group head of communications13 Feb 2023
    14Daniel Munslow takes helm as managing executive of Group Communications at Absa - Katja Hamilton28 Aug 2023
    15Sanlam hosts SA's first fully immersive media briefing in the metaverse31 Jan 2023
    16WhatsApp's smartphone changes poised to disrupt global banking services - Katja Hamilton27 Sep 2023
    17Old Mutual warns of potential delay in implementing two-pot system15 Feb 2023
    18Introducing Old Mutual's new health insurance23 May 2023
    19African Bank acquires Sasfin's property finance business13 Oct 2023
    20Finance 2.0 is finally here thanks to Osidon and Discovery! - Katja Hamilton05 Apr 2023

    Most-read contributors

    1Andre Cilliers
    2Craig Chidrawi
    3Clinton Abbott
    4Oscar Stark
    5Hanno Coetzee
    6Brett van Aswegan
    7Mark Berrington
    8Bobby Madhav
    9Fred Razak
    10Thalia Petousis
    11Raymond Parsons

    Most-viewed press offices

    1SAICA
    2AICPA & CIMA
    3Xapo Bank
    4Coronation
    5MiWay
    6SA Shares
    7Simply Financial Services
    8Ecentric Payment Systems
    9Merchant West Group
    10Pula Capital Partners
    11dotsure.co.za
    12Compare Forex Brokers
    13Mesh Trade


    View the most-read lists for our other industries: Marketing & Media, Retail, Agriculture, Automotive, Construction & Engineering, Education, Energy & Mining, Entrepreneurship, ESG & Sustainability, Finance, Healthcare, HR & Management, ICT, Legal, Lifestyle, Logistics & Transport, Property and Tourism & Travel.

    Read more: most read articles, BestofBiz, #BestofBiz2023
