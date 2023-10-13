African Bank expands business banking footprint with R3.26bn Sasfin acquisition

African Bank has recently finalised binding heads of agreement with Sasfin for the acquisition of its capital equipment finance and commercial-property finance businesses, amounting to approximately R3.26bn

Source: African Bank.

“After months of engagement, we are pleased to have signed the deal, which enables us to further sustainably scale, and diversify our revenue and client base while de-risking our balance sheet.

"This further delivers on our Excelerate25 strategy to expand our core and establish our footprint in the business banking market leveraging African Bank’s balance sheet and strong capital levels,” said Kennedy Bungane, chief executive officer of African Bank.

“We are thrilled to welcome a core team of highly competent seasoned professionals to the African Bank family as we work together to enhance our client experience and take the offering to the next level,” Bungane continues.

This deal comes on the back of the transaction concluded in November 2022 whereby African Bank acquired Grindrod Bank, in a move to re-enter the business banking market and deliver on the vision of the bank’s pioneering founders and provide banking to entrepreneurs as part of its strategy.

“Over the past year Sasfin has undertaken a detailed strategic review of its business. Our strategy is to focus on our core businesses where we have strong capabilities and competitive advantages,” says Michael Sassoon, chief executive officer of Sasfin Holdings Limited. “This has resulted in us entering into this mutually beneficial transaction.”

Sassoon continues, “While it is difficult to part with the people and businesses that we have grown significantly over an extended period of time, we are confident that this deal will present new opportunities for our clients and teams.”