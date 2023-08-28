Daniel Munslow takes helm as managing executive of Group Communications at Absa

Daniel Munslow has started his new position as Managing Executive: Group Communications at Absa Group. The position came into effect as of 15 August 2023.

Source: Supplied. Daniel Munslow, managing executive: Group Communications at Absa Group.

"I am thrilled to be joining an amazing team at an exciting time for the brand," Munslow said.

Munslow is an accomplished corporate communication and reputation management professional with 18 years of experience in diverse industries across 22 global markets.

Daniel has achieved key milestones such as serving on the Executive Board of the International Association of Business Communicators. He is a respected speaker and thought leader, known for enhancing corporate reputation and achieving organisational success through effective communication strategies.

Munslow started his own corporate communications consulting firm in 2015.

Said Munslow, "Together, as a global communications community, we will help position the way we are empowering Africa's tomorrow; together… one story at a time."