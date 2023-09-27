WhatsApp's smartphone changes poised to disrupt global banking services

Many individuals in South Africa and around the world who rely on WhatsApp for banking services may face disruptions.

This follows an announcement by WhatsApp that it is set to stop supporting some smartphones after 24 October 2023.

In line with its latest app update, which introduces new features and enhancements, WhatsApp stated, "To keep up with the latest advances in technology, we routinely stop supporting older operating systems to point our resources to supporting the latest ones."

Users with unsupported smartphones who use WhatsApp to check account balances, view transaction histories and make payments, may find they will lose access to the WhatsApp application, preventing them from utilising banking services provided through the platform.

Older devices may not receive crucial security updates, potentially putting users at risk if they continue using unsupported WhatsApp versions for banking transactions.

Furthermore, banks may not be able to provide adequate customer support to users on unsupported devices, as their systems may not be optimised for older technology.

Some of the devices losing WhatsApp's support include the HTC One M7, Sony Xperia Z, LG Optimus G Pro, Samsung Galaxy S2, Samsung Galaxy Nexus, HTC Sensation, Motorola Droid Razr, and Sony Xperia S2.

WhatsApp will continue to be supported on devices that meet the following requirements:

Android phones with OS 4.1 and above

iPhones with iOS 12 and later

Phones with KaiOS 2.5.0 and above, including JioPhone and JioPhone 2

If you're currently using WhatsApp for banking services and your smartphone is among those losing support, verify whether your smartphone meets WhatsApp's new compatibility standards. If it does not, it's time to think about upgrading to a newer model.

Before transitioning to a new device, ensure you back up your WhatsApp chats and banking-related data to avoid any data loss.

Moreover, if you are unable to upgrade your smartphone before the deadline, reach out to your bank's customer support to inquire about alternative ways to access banking services