AICPA & CIMA announce first-ever winners of prestigious CGMA Professional Awards Africa

AICPA & CIMA, together as the Association of International Certified Professional Accountants, announced the 63 winners, including 44 winners in South Africa, of the first edition of the AICPA & CIMA CGMA Professional Awards Africa at a ceremony in Johannesburg on 24 November 2023.

Tariro Mutizwa, ACMA, CGMA, regional vice president – Africa at AICPA & CIMA; with CGMA Leadership Award winner – Elite Corporate Partner, Creative CFO – represented by Fiona Masuku, ACMA, CGMA, and Zayne Nabbee, AGA (SA), ACMA, CGMA

The CGMA Professional Awards Africa recognise the outstanding work done by businesses, universities, educators, CGMA candidates, and CIMA members going above and beyond to shape the future to advance the accounting and finance profession and nurture the next generation of leaders throughout the African continent.

Tariro Mutizwa, ACMA, CGMA, regional vice president – Africa at AICPA & CIMA; with CGMA Culture Award – Distinguished Fellow Member winner, Chris Vassiliades, FCMA, CGMA Tariro Mutizwa, ACMA, CGMA, regional vice president – Africa at AICPA & CIMA; with CGMA Leadership Award winner – Distinguished Fellow Member winner, Lyndy van den Barselaar, FCMA CGMA Tariro Mutizwa, ACMA, CGMA, regional vice president – Africa at AICPA & CIMA; with CGMA Leadership Award winner, Prunelle Moonsamy, CGMA Dip MA Tariro Mutizwa, ACMA, CGMA, regional vice president – Africa at AICPA & CIMA; with CGMA Leadership Award – Notable University Educator winner, Professor Tankiso Moloi, FCMA, CGMA

Tariro Mutizwa, ACMA, CGMA, regional vice president – Africa at AICPA & CIMA, together as the Association of International Certified Professional Accountants, said: “We are proud to host the first-ever edition of the AICPA & CIMA CGMA Professional Awards in Africa, and recognise the great work that businesses, educational institutions, and individuals are doing day after day to advance the finance and accounting profession in Africa and ensure its continued success. Congratulations go to them all for their passion, commitment, and hard work, they are an inspiration to us all.”

Jan Taylor, CPA, CGMA, PhD, academic in residence and senior director, academic and student engagement at AICPA & CIMA together as the Association of International Certified Professional Accountants, commented: “It is an honour to recognise all the organisations and people that we work with across the African continent. All our winners and nominees are doing incredibly valuable work to help develop accounting and finance professionals, who are ready to meet the demands of a constantly changing, disruptive world. We truly appreciate their support.”

Over 190 applications and nominations from educational institutions, businesses, and individuals in Ghana, Mauritius, Nigeria, South Africa, Zambia, and Zimbabwe, were submitted for consideration in four categories CGMA Leadership Award, CGMA Sustainability Award, CGMA Employability Award, and CGMA Culture Award.

Visit the AICPA & CIMA website for a complete list of the CGMA Professional Awards Africa 2023 winners.