    Level up your money game at Momentum’s Science of Success Festival

    Issued by MSports Marketing
    29 Nov 2023
    29 Nov 2023
    Successful author, serial entrepreneur and the brains behind prominent and popular podcast Diary of a CEO, Steven Bartlett, has been announced as the keynote speaker at Momentum’s annual Science of Success festival, an event that provides consumers with practical skills to help them achieve their money ambitions.
    Level up your money game at Momentum&#x2019;s Science of Success Festival

    Through his podcast, started in 2017, Bartlett has unearthed the remarkable stories, lessons and insights from influential figures who have defined culture and achieved astounding success, and Bartlett will be imparting this knowledge at Momentum’s annual Science of Success Festival.

    “We are so excited to have a speaker like Steven because not only has he achieved success but through his podcast, but he has spoken to a lot of successful people and sharing what he has learned in many ways will be like a cheat code,” said Lindani Bam, Momentum’s executive: strategy, insights and capability.

    The festival is the flagship event for Momentum’s #SuccessIsAScience campaign, which seeks to share practical tools, tips, and knowledge to empower consumers to make the right financial decisions, something that is more important than ever in this challenging economic climate. This will be done through a series of masterclasses covering a variety of topics. Senior investment associate of venture capital investment manager, Knife Capital, Johnathan Smit, will share how to raise seed capital for your business while founder of creative communications company, Duma Collective, Sibu Mabena, will delve into how content creation can be a lucrative gig, whether as a side hustle or full time.

    Level up your money game at Momentum&#x2019;s Science of Success Festival

    Adam Levy, whose company Play Braamfontein specialises in the redevelopment of commercial, retail, residential and entertainment properties that are activated by people, events and ideas, will give a masterclass on mastering the property game.

    The local keynote speaker, Thabo ‘T-bo Touch’ Molefe, will speak about an essential instrument of financial success: your credit record. Molefe will focus on how to keep your credit record clear, how to come back from being blacklisted and being intentional about growing your credit score.

    “No matter what may be going on in the world, everyone has money ambitions, and the research is very clear on how financial literacy and the right financial can help you achieve them,” said Bam.

    The #SuccessIsACampaign also coincides with the release of the annual Momentum Unisa Household Financial Wellness Index, which measures the financial health of households and some of the trends and shifts for small, medium, and micro enterprises (SMMEs) as well as those pursuing side-hustles.

    Level up your money game at Momentum&#x2019;s Science of Success Festival

    The biggest theme emanating from the research is that diversifying income streams is what is most important to households right now. The prolific growth of side hustles as also confirmed with the research showing that only about 10% of employees currently have a side hustle, while 60% indicated they wanted to start one in the next year.

    The research also firmly established that those with better financial skills have a better chance of sustained financial success.

    Bam adds: “And this is why, through our fifth Science of Success festival, we are making sure that we give consumers those practical financial skills they can take home and implement to better manage their money and start the journey to achieve those money ambitions.”

    The festival takes place on November 23 2023.

