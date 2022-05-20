PayFast eCommerce Virtual Summit to explore booming online business potential

Between 12- and 24-million e-commerce sites exist across the globe, according to Shopify's 2022 Future of Commerce report. Unpacking how local entrepreneurs can grow and scale their own e-commerce businesses amid increasing competition, the PayFast eCommerce Virtual Summit will take place from 26 to 29 May 2022.
David Kusel, head of product at PayFast. Source: Supplied
Hosted by Insaka eCommerce Academy, the Summit will bring together representatives from more than 30 industry leaders, including Meta (previously Facebook), Google, Shopify, Xneelo and Takealot, to share their expertise, strategies and insights. The online event is open to the public and free to attend.
“E-commerce presents an opportunity for businesses of all sizes to expand their client base beyond their immediate physical presence. Following exponential growth as a result of the pandemic, consumers have embraced online shopping as a convenient way to purchase everything from groceries and clothing, to tech and even cars,” says David Kusel, head of product at PayFast.
Taking the digital leap
Topics to be covered at the Summit include: the biggest hurdles to overcome in your first year online; growing sales in underserved communities; getting started with Google Analytics; mastering deliveries for online orders; the importance of reviews to drive sales; and business funding options for small businesses, among others.
“Our goal with this year’s Summit is to encourage anyone who has considered starting an online store to take the leap and get started. For those who have already set up their e-commerce platform, we want to provide practical insights and strategies that can be leveraged for growth and success,” says Warrick Kernes, founder of Insaka eCommerce Academy, a community-driven learning organisation for entrepreneurs.
As a keynote speaker at the Summit, Kusel will speak to the trends and opportunities seen in the e-commerce sector; “With the rise of alternative payment methods, from QR codes to 'buy now pay later', businesses can customise the payment experience to suit their target audience. While tech is leading the way forward, the focus is always on making sure the consumer has the best possible experience.”
Kernes will use his session to explore the best strategies to convert website browsers into buyers; “The main concern for online shoppers is around trust and convenience. At this year’s Summit, we’ll be outlining the key elements involved in building consumer trust and making sales, from website hosting and site speed optimisation, to building a social media presence and streamlining deliveries.”
Other key speakers at the Summit include Gareth Canterbury, partner consultant Manager at Xero; Magauta Mphahlele, Consumer Protection Act Ombudsman; Carl Erasmus, commercial e-commerce manager at DHL; Nalisha Pillay, general manager and human resources executive at Koodoo; Donald Valoyi, CEO and founder of Zulzi; Lesego Lethoko, head of e-commerce at Bathu Shoes, and Justin Drennan, co-founder of Parcel Ninja.
For those who are tight on time, a flexible agenda, spread over four days, provides an opportunity to attend the sessions that they find interesting, at a time that suits them best.
To register for the free event, visit www.insaka.co.za/summit
.