    Africa


    New Bravo Brands Experience Centre launches in Joburg

    20 May 2022
    Bravo Brands, the specialist in home and lifestyle comfort products, is opening a new brand experience centre and headquarters in Kramerville, Johannesburg.

    Source: Supplied
    Source: Supplied

    This is the company's second brand experience centre, and integrates its full stable of brands including Alpine, Edblo, Gommagomma, Grafton Everest, King Koil, La-Z-Boy, Nouwens, Sealy and Slumberland into one holistic experience for the consumer. Situated in the heart of Johannesburg’s design district, this new location is easily accessible and conveniently located close to Sandton, the business hub of the city to meet consumers where they are.

    “Driven by unprecedented change in retail, shopping behaviour and consumer expectations accelerated by the impact of the pandemic, it is imperative that we create a valuable shopping experience for our customers,” says Dave Govender, CEO of Bravo Brands.

    Source: Supplied
    Source: Supplied

    Delivering a tangible shopper experience


    Homes today need to be multi-functional and appropriate for living, working and socialising. There has been an increased need for seamless integration of different living areas which allows the home to become a space to motivate and inspire, but also relax and recharge. Therefore, retailers have had to guide consumers on how core and statement furniture pieces can be combined for greater functionality.

    Bravo Brands acquires Nouwens Carpets, growing new flooring division
    Bravo Brands acquires Nouwens Carpets, growing new flooring division

    11 Nov 2021


    Adds Govender, “Although we have seen a shift in customer behaviour with an increase in online shopping and ecommerce, customers still have a need for the physical brand experience where they can look, touch, feel and see how furniture pieces integrate and come to life in their homes.

    “With the launch of the Bravo Brands Experience Centre, we are enabling South Africans to visualise the inspiration they’re discovering online in a tangible way while making proudly South African craftsmanship and design more accessible through the space.”

    Inside Always Welcome's striking new Kramerville showroom
    Inside Always Welcome's striking new Kramerville showroom

    2 days ago


    Kramerville has evolved over the years from a previously industrial area to the hub of creative design and décor that it is today. In addition to lounge, bedding and flooring solutions, the district has a wide range of offerings, including homeware, lighting, appliances, fabrics, catering, specialised events, and a range of wonderful places to eat and drink.

    The new Bravo Brands Experience Centre is located at 16 Desmond Street, Kramerville (Corner 3).
