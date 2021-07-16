LG Cares supports the Kolisi Foundation and Stor-Age Blanket Drive

As a global leader in consumer electronics, LG is committed to building a brand that offers more than intelligent, innovative technology. Under the pillar of LG Cares, the brand has undertaken to dedicate itself to sharing with others and improving society in a meaningful way. LG hopes to contribute to social welfare initiatives, education and cultural activities through sponsorship, financial aid and volunteer work. By building partnerships based on trust and developing products and initiatives that create a better world for people, LG promises its customers an improved living experience.

One of the ways the LG Cares philosophy has come to life is through the recent Kolisi Foundation and Stor-Age Blanket Drive. In keeping with the spirit of giving back to communities in need, LG Electronics supported the Kolisi Foundation and leading self-storage company Stor-Age to provide blankets to people residing in under-resourced communities across South Africa.Blankets were collected at 51 Stor-Age locations across the country. And, through this initiative just over 550 blankets have been donated by LG staff and stakeholders. The contribution from the LG staff and stakeholders made up a significant portion of the total blankets raised. These blankets will be distributed to NPOs and gender-based violence shelters across South Africa to offer a little comfort and warmth as we face some of our coldest months.President of LG South Africa, Deuk Soo Ahn, expanded on LG’s dedication to creating a better world: “As a global corporate citizen, LG hopes to add value to the lives of the people in the markets we operate in by creating a better society in general. We are very proud of the success of this blanket drive and would like to thank our employees and everyone else who contributed. In these cold winter months in South Africa, I believe those blankets will have a truly positive impact for those in need.”The Kolisi Foundation was launched in April 2020 by Springbok captain Siya Kolisi and his wife, Rachel. It aims to combat inequality in South Africa by addressing food insecurity, gender-based violence and creating non-discriminatory access in sports and education. As part of the LG and Kolisi partnership, LG will be supporting some of Kolisi’s social initiatives through the Kolisi Foundation as the organisation seeks to change the narratives of inequality in South Africa.