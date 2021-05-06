Marketing Company news South Africa

LG makes a play for Siya Kolisi

6 May 2021
Issued by: LG
LG Electronics is proud to announce that it has signed a three-year partnership agreement with Springbok captain Siya Kolisi.
Siya Kolisi
This strategic partnership has stemmed from a mutual philosophy that focuses on changing lives for the better. Both LG Electronics and Kolisi have become synonymous with their social efforts and constant innovation.

“LG has a way of making sure that people can access the best technology to ensure the ultimate peace of mind,” said the Springbok captain. “Their ability to use this technology to not only better lives but also gives people more time to focus on what’s important is something that I am proud to be a part of,” he added.

"Siya’s dedication to giving back to communities, continuously reinventing himself to be the best is truly inspirational and something that aligns with the core of our brand. We hope that this partnership allows us to reach more South Africans and assist them in leading better and healthier lives through technology,” said LG South Africa president Deuk Soo Ahn.

The three-year partnership will start in May this year and will see Kolisi become more involved in LG’s campaigns and various initiatives.

“At LG, we believe in making a positive difference in people’s lives. Making life more meaningful through innovation is the reason for our being,” added Mr Ahn.

How LG's innovations are changing the way we live, work and play

LG is a company that uses innovation to not only make life easier, convenient and more entertaining but also to make 'life good'...

Issued by LG 11 Mar 2021


As the world continues to evolve, LG is committed to staying ahead of the curve while ensuring that local communities can keep up with all the changes. And with so many exciting projects in the pipeline, we can't wait to see how this partnership between the electronics leader and world-class sportsman plays out.

LG
LG's philosophy revolves around people, sincerity, and sticking to the fundamentals. It is to understand our customers and to offer optimum solutions and new experiences through ceaseless innovation, thus helping our customers lead better lives.
Read more: LG, Siya Kolisi

