CSI News South Africa

Menu

Top stories

More Top stories news...Submit news

Retail jobs

More...Submit a jobOpen account
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad

Africa

More...Submit news
Advertise on Bizcommunity
Enquire

Subscribe to industry newsletters

SA venture to benefit from new Mondelez impact investing platform

25 Feb 2021
South African organisation Inmed Aquaponics Social Enterprise (ASE) is among the first to receive capital through Mondelez International's new impact investing platform Sustainable Futures. The global snack company announced the launch of the platform last week, which is designed to incubate, finance and support self-sustaining ventures that address key challenges in the world.

Credit: Inmed Aquaponics Social Enterprise

Sustainable Futures seeks to co-invest in projects addressing climate change, as well as making seed investments into social ventures that aim to improve livelihoods and build healthy communities. Through the new platform, Mondelez intends to invest in projects that protect forests, reduce carbon emissions or increase resilience in landscapes from which it sources raw materials.

The first social ventures being backed by Sustainable Futures include South Africa's Inmed Aquaponics Social Enterprise, which supports agro-entrepreneurs in climate-smart food production, and an NGO in India that will set up a sustainable, women-owned social enterprise to up-cycle multi-layered plastic packaging into board for multiple uses.



Mondelez said that Sustainable Futures allows the company the opportunity to pursue and nurture innovative projects, together with like-minded investors, that align with its sustainability strategy and help deliver on its commitments to people and the planet.

“We don’t have all the answers, but we do know that alone, we can never achieve significant progress in the fight against systemic issues like climate change. Sustainable Futures is our first foray into impact investing and gives us the opportunity to work with others in supporting environmental and social projects that can help drive meaningful, long-term change,” said Dirk Van de Put, chief executive and chairman of Mondelez International.

P&G reaffirms commitment to drive gender equality in Africa

P&G announced new declarations aimed to propel gender equality across Africa, Asia Pacific and the Middle East at its third #WeSeeEqual summit for the region...

3 days ago


Christine Montenegro McGrath, VP and chief of global impact and sustainability at Mondelez International, commented, “It’s only by testing and learning new approaches, and by seeking new forms of partnership with NGOs, governments and social entrepreneurs, that we can unleash the creativity we need to tackle some of the world’s most challenging issues.

"By offering seed investment and expertise through Sustainable Futures, Mondelez International can help to create lasting solutions in areas like forest protection, carbon emissions reduction and innovation in recycling.”
Comment

Read more: climate change, FMCG, food production, Social Entrepreneurship, Mondelez International, impact investing, aquaponics, food manufacturing

Related

Agriculture on positive growth trajectory, key to economic recovery3 hours ago
How new design patterns can enable cities and their residents to change with climate change1 day ago
It's official, the US is back in the Paris climate club19 Feb 2021
Promise of the Year of the Ox19 Feb 2021
Registration for Elon Musk's $100m carbon capture competition opens April17 Feb 2021
Bendable concrete and other CO2-infused cement mixes could dramatically cut global emissions17 Feb 2021
Bos Brands strengthens D2C focus as e-commerce hots up16 Feb 2021
Solar panels in Sahara could boost renewable energy but damage the global climate - here's why12 Feb 2021

News


Show more
Let's do Biz