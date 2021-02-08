Converse pledges R1m towards student debt relief in SA

Converse has launched a #KicktheDebt campaign that will see the sneaker and apparel brand dedicate R1m towards relieving South African youths of student debt.
According to Converse, the focus of the #KicktheDebt campaign is to try and alleviate even a small portion of the result of generational economic depression. "The campaign aims to make a difference to the youth in South Africa as education is prohibitively expensive, and as a result, student debt is incredibly high," the brand said.
The campaign runs from 3 February to 3 March, and invites registered students between the ages of 13 and 28 years old from across the country to nominate themselves for a portion of the debt relief. Students with interests in any career field are able to apply.
At the end of the nomination phase, Converse, Skye Distribution and its appointed vetting service provider will assess each nomination and select the final beneficiaries.
The campaign will feature on social and digital platforms accessible to students, and be supported by two influencers, radio personalities Mo Flava and Fix Moeti, who will act as ambassadors.
Applicants can enter and access the #KicktheDebt nomination form on the Converse website
, where friends and family will also be able to motivate for funds. Nomination forms can also be accessed via WhatsApp by sending the applicants' name and #KickTheDebt to the following number: 061 806 0654