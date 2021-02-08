CSI News South Africa

Menu

Retail Trends 2021

Top stories

More Top stories news...Submit news

Retail jobs

More...Submit a jobOpen account
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad

Africa

More...Submit news
Advertise on Bizcommunity
Enquire

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Converse pledges R1m towards student debt relief in SA

8 Feb 2021
Converse has launched a #KicktheDebt campaign that will see the sneaker and apparel brand dedicate R1m towards relieving South African youths of student debt.


According to Converse, the focus of the #KicktheDebt campaign is to try and alleviate even a small portion of the result of generational economic depression. "The campaign aims to make a difference to the youth in South Africa as education is prohibitively expensive, and as a result, student debt is incredibly high," the brand said.

The campaign runs from 3 February to 3 March, and invites registered students between the ages of 13 and 28 years old from across the country to nominate themselves for a portion of the debt relief. Students with interests in any career field are able to apply.

At the end of the nomination phase, Converse, Skye Distribution and its appointed vetting service provider will assess each nomination and select the final beneficiaries.

The campaign will feature on social and digital platforms accessible to students, and be supported by two influencers, radio personalities Mo Flava and Fix Moeti, who will act as ambassadors.

Applicants can enter and access the #KicktheDebt nomination form on the Converse website, where friends and family will also be able to motivate for funds. Nomination forms can also be accessed via WhatsApp by sending the applicants' name and #KickTheDebt to the following number: 061 806 0654
Comment

Read more: Converse, youth empowerment, youth development, student debt, economic inclusion

Related

Young diamond jewellery designers called to enter Shining Light Awards27 Jan 2021
Final call for applications: Cape Skills and Employment Accelerator11 Jan 2021
Why women mentoring women is critical for empowering underprivileged girls in Africa5 Jan 2021
Local NPO looks to niche skills development to help address employment crisis4 Dec 2020
YID-Textiles Programme to empower business-minded youth in SA townships2 Dec 2020
Why including SA's disabled in the economy is a human rights issue30 Nov 2020
R1.3m ploughed into environmentally friendly youth projects27 Nov 2020
Local NGO releases ebook highlighting Covid-19 stories of hope26 Nov 2020

News


Show more
Let's do Biz