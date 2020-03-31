Woolworths and MySchool donate R500,000 to Gift of the Givers

Woolworths and the MySchool MyVillage MyPlanet community loyalty programme have made a R500 000 donation to the Gift of the Givers Foundation to support frontline medical workers through the provision of protective wear and equipment.
Credit: Pixabay
As one of the country’s primary disaster response charities, Gift of the Givers is a recognised partner in the South African government’s Covid-19 response.
The organisation has already set up numerous mobile Covid-19 testing sites in support of South Africa’s hospitals, and is raising urgent funds for medical equipment and protective gear. The NGO aims to purchase and supply protective masks, Hazmat suits, gowns, gloves and goggles that are vital to protect nurses and doctors at the frontline of the pandemic.
Gift of The Givers is crowdfunding via the BackaBuddy platform in support of the medical staff and facilities on the frontline of the Covid-19 pandemic, who will be treating the affected...
24 Mar 2020
“To make a difference as our nation stands together to flatten the curve, we have teamed up with Gift of the Givers with whom we have had a long-standing partnership. Gift of the Givers has been at the forefront of disaster relief on our continent, caring for the most vulnerable.
"We welcome their speedy, decisive efforts and are committed to helping them support our medical workers during this unprecedented crisis. It is critical to keep our medical workers safe as it is their expertise and hard work that saves lives,” says Zinzi Mgolodela, Woolworths director of corporate affairs.
The Shoprite Group has announced support for the Solidarity Fund in aid of South Africa's response to Covid-19 and to assist the most vulnerable during this crisis...
20 hours ago
How to donate
The Gift of the Givers Foundation is a beneficiary of the MySchool MyVillage MyPlanet loyalty programme so Woolies customers, who will be buying food over the 21-day lockdown and beyond, can nominate them as one of their beneficiaries as a meaningful way of making a contribution to the country’s fight against Covid-19. Funds are raised via swiping the MySchool MyVillage MyPlanet card at participating retailers at no cost to the cardholders as the retailers make the contribution on their behalf.
Go online to www.myschool.co.za and either add the Gift of the Givers Foundation as a beneficiary or sign up on the MySchool App.
LEGAL DISCLAIMER: This Message Board accepts no liability of legal consequences that arise from the Message Boards (e.g. defamation, slander, or other such crimes). All posted messages are the sole property of their respective authors. The maintainer does retain the right to remove any message posts for whatever reasons. People that post messages to this forum are not to libel/slander nor in any other way depict a company, entity, individual(s), or service in a false light; should they do so, the legal consequences are theirs alone. Bizcommunity.com will disclose authors' IP addresses to authorities if compelled to do so by a court of law.