Phaahla named minister of health in cabinet reshuffle

The national health portfolio's long-time second in command, Dr Joe Phaahla, was named the country's new minister of health in president Cyril Ramaphosa's cabinet reshuffle last night.

Phaahla replaces Dr Zweli Mkhize, who resigned after he was implicated in an irregularly awarded Covid-19-related contracts to a communications company Digital Vibes, controlled by his former associates.Phaahla was appointed as deputy minister of health on 30 May 2019.Ramaphosa appointed Dr Sibongiseni Maxwell Dhlomo as deputy minister of health in Phaahla’s place. He is also a medical doctor and was the chairperson of the Health Portfolio Committee in Parliament. He has a master’s degree in public health and diplomas in tropical medicine, project management, forensic medicine and HIV management,“I am grateful to Minister Mkhize for his service, and particularly for the outstanding leadership he has provided in the face of the worst pandemic in over a century," Ramaphosa said.In addition, the president announced several other changes to the national executive, at a time when government is facing several challenges, including reworking to accelerate its vaccination programme to overcome the Covid-19 pandemic, and at the same time, working to ensure peace and stability in the wake of the recent outbreak of violence and destruction in parts of the country.