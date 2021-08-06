Phaahla named minister of health in cabinet reshuffle

Creative intelligence group, ADNA (Audience DNA) is expanding into Africa with their new regional headquarters in Cape Town. The agency officially launched here in January this year with a full-service team including data, creative and strategic consultancy, consumer and market insights.
Much like its iconic advert 'it's not inside, it's on top' which portrayed an insightful observation of people's responses from all races, ages and genders; Nestlé Cremora, a local favourite coffee and tea creamer, remains an unforgettable brand, more so in light of its strong heritage with South African consumers.
Telkom has announced that Serame Taukobong, the company's current CEO of the Telkom Consumer Business and a group executive committee member, has been appointed as its new group CEO, effective 1 October. Taukobong will take up the position on 1 July 2022.
Having recently launched TikTok For Business in South Africa, the popular entertainment platform is now taking its offerings a step further with the introduction of Spark Ads. Adding weight to the current belief that creator content is one of the biggest draws for consumers today, TikTok is aiming to empower brands to team up with TikTok content that is already trending.
The national health portfolio's long-time second in command, Dr Joe Phaahla, was named the country's new minister of health in president Cyril Ramaphosa's cabinet reshuffle last night.
Minister of health, Joe Phaahla
Phaahla replaces Dr Zweli Mkhize, who resigned after he was implicated in an irregularly awarded Covid-19-related contracts to a communications company Digital Vibes, controlled by his former associates.
Phaahla was appointed as deputy minister of health on 30 May 2019.
Ramaphosa appointed Dr Sibongiseni Maxwell Dhlomo as deputy minister of health in Phaahla’s place. He is also a medical doctor and was the chairperson of the Health Portfolio Committee in Parliament. He has a master’s degree in public health and diplomas in tropical medicine, project management, forensic medicine and HIV management,
“I am grateful to Minister Mkhize for his service, and particularly for the outstanding leadership he has provided in the face of the worst pandemic in over a century," Ramaphosa said.
In addition, the president announced several other changes to the national executive, at a time when government is facing several challenges, including reworking to accelerate its vaccination programme to overcome the Covid-19 pandemic, and at the same time, working to ensure peace and stability in the wake of the recent outbreak of violence and destruction in parts of the country.
