HPCSA head on suspension after fraud charges

The Health Professions Council of South Africa's (HPCSA's) new CEO and registrar, Dr David Motau has been placed on precautionary suspension after he appeared in court on fraud and corruption charges.

Dr David Motau, CEO, HPCSA. Source: Free State Department of Health/Facebook

Acting health minister, Mmamoloko Kubayi, has taken the decision to suspend him after receiving a notice of arrest against Motau in connection with allegedly corrupt payments amounting to R8.7m relating to his tenure as head of the Free State health department.He, and 10 others, appeared in the Bloemfontein Magistrates’ Court court this week on 304 counts ranging from contravention of the Public Finance Management Act, forgery and uttering, to fraud, corruption and money laundering. Motau himself is facing 45 counts.Motau took up the position as CEO and registrar of the HPCSA on 1 June 2021. He was head of department at the Free State Department of Health from 2013-2021.