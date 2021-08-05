Public Health News South Africa

  • ADNA launches in Cape Town
    Creative intelligence group, ADNA (Audience DNA) is expanding into Africa with their new regional headquarters in Cape Town. The agency officially launched here in January this year with a full-service team including data, creative and strategic consultancy, consumer and market insights.
  • Nestlé Cremora remakes iconic 'it's not inside, it's on top' ad
    Much like its iconic advert 'it's not inside, it's on top' which portrayed an insightful observation of people's responses from all races, ages and genders; Nestlé Cremora, a local favourite coffee and tea creamer, remains an unforgettable brand, more so in light of its strong heritage with South African consumers.
  • Telkom announces a new CEO
    Telkom has announced that Serame Taukobong, the company's current CEO of the Telkom Consumer Business and a group executive committee member, has been appointed as its new group CEO, effective 1 October. Taukobong will take up the position on 1 July 2022.
  • Homegrown battery manufacturer secures R20m investment
    Boost for local champion bringing innovative, local and trusted battery storage solutions for African energy needs
     Issued by Edge Growth
  • RIP Cyril Vuyani Gamede
    The Construction Industry Development Board (CIDB) has announced the passing of its CEO, Cyril Vuyani Gamede, who died at the age of 58 on 1 August.
  • Net#work BBDO wins Budweiser, Stella Artois and Corona
    In a rough, tough time in our industry and country, Net#work BBDO has slowly been chipping away at new account wins as the agency forges forward, most recently adding the Budweiser, Stella Artois and Corona brands to their portfolio as creative lead partner.
HPCSA head on suspension after fraud charges

5 Aug 2021
The Health Professions Council of South Africa's (HPCSA's) new CEO and registrar, Dr David Motau has been placed on precautionary suspension after he appeared in court on fraud and corruption charges.
Dr David Motau, CEO, HPCSA. Source: Free State Department of Health/Facebook
Acting health minister, Mmamoloko Kubayi, has taken the decision to suspend him after receiving a notice of arrest against Motau in connection with allegedly corrupt payments amounting to R8.7m relating to his tenure as head of the Free State health department.

He, and 10 others, appeared in the Bloemfontein Magistrates’ Court court this week on 304 counts ranging from contravention of the Public Finance Management Act, forgery and uttering, to fraud, corruption and money laundering. Motau himself is facing 45 counts.

Motau took up the position as CEO and registrar of the HPCSA on 1 June 2021. He was head of department at the Free State Department of Health from 2013-2021.
Read more: fraud, corruption, suspension, HPCSA

