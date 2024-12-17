Subscribe & Follow
Trending
Jobs
- Customer Service Associate Johannesburg
VBS creditors receive 20c in the rand in second dividend payout, liquidator hails ‘fantastic’ recovery rate
The VBS Mutual Bank liquidation team has so far recovered about 25.6% of depositors and municipalities’ lost money since the bank was stolen into insolvency by its managers, auditors, lawyers and politicians, resulting in its implosion in March 2018.
The average recovery during liquidation processes in South Africa is quite low, often less than 10 cents in the rand, research suggests.
Announcing a second round of dividends to creditors last week, liquidator Anoosh Rooplal said 20 cents in the rand of creditors’ claims will be paid out by the end of January 2025.
This is about R458m, of which R291m will be paid to 13 municipalities and the balance to businesses, retail depositors and supplier creditors.
Retail depositors include people who had claims of more than R100,000. These were typically people paid out the first R100,000 through the South African Reserve Bank guarantee.
Read the full story at Daily Maverick
Source: Daily Maverick
Daily Maverick is a unique blend of news, information, analysis and opinion delivered from our newsrooms in Cape Town and Johannesburg, South Africa. There are many ways to describe exactly what we do (and for the price of a cup of coffee we’re capable of talking your ears off about it), but the best way to understand the end result is to experience it. Every part of Daily Maverick is free-to-air and no payment is required, although free registration is required for a small subset of functions and pages.
Daily Maverick is run by an independently owned, private company with no affiliation to any other media group (or political party or religious organisation.) Follow Daily Maverick on Twitter at @dailymaverick.Go to: https://www.dailymaverick.co.za/