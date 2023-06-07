TLC Worldwide Africa launches Cosmos - The revolutionary consumer rewards and insights platform

Cosmos is an automated programme development and content management tool. Creating configurable customer-branded websites, matching the right reward to the target consumers, and providing white-label consumer redemption and reward distribution.
By leveraging the data and insight collected through the 400+ acquisition and retention programmes TLC runs each year, now clients can create highly targeted and personalised campaigns that resonate with their customers on a more significant level.
"We are thrilled to introduce Cosmos to our clients," said Alec Johnson, CEO of TLC Worldwide. "This platform is a game-changer in the consumer acquisition and loyalty sector, offering businesses a level of insight and targeting that has never been possible before. With Cosmos, companies can connect with and reward their consumers in a way that is highly personalised and relevant, driving better engagement, deeper loyalty and richer consumer LTV."
Cosmos offers businesses a wide range of features, including campaign creation, access to the world’s largest curated experience rewards network, and rich real-time analytics and reporting. With its intuitive user interface and powerful capabilities, Cosmos is the go-to platform for companies looking to acquire and retain their consumers.
“Being a ‘martech’ company with a platform this powerful adds a whole new dimension to our business offering. Frictionless mechanics, unvarnished insights, and the ability for our clients to pivot real-time on a live campaign are just phenomenal,” adds Theo Clarke, agency director of TLC Worldwide Middle East and Africa.
The benefits to our clients are significant.
The launch of Cosmos comes at a time when companies are increasingly focused on delivering personalised and localised experiences for their consumers. TLC Worldwide Africa is well-positioned to help companies meet this demand, offering a platform that is highly effective and easy to use.
