Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Youth MonthBiz Trends 2023#StartupStory#MEX Music ExchangeAfrica MonthMeta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsSales EnablementCannes LionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore Sections..

In the news

Primedia BroadcastingBrandfundiTLC Worldwide AfricaYFM 99.2Ogilvy South AfricaBabyYumYum.co.zaIMC ConferenceBroad MediaProvantageUgqozi EntertainmentClockworkOFM RadioeatbigfishATKASA - Digital AgencyDelta Victor BravoEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

CRM, CX, UX Company news South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Marketing & Media jobs

More JobsSubmit a jobOpen account

Africa


TLC Worldwide Africa launches Cosmos - The revolutionary consumer rewards and insights platform

7 Jun 2023
Issued by: TLC Worldwide Africa
TLC Worldwide Africa, the global leader in consumer rewards, has announced the launch of Cosmos, the latest iteration of its revolutionary rewards and insights platform that enables campaign creation and reward selection, whilst providing rich consumer insights.
TLC Worldwide Africa launches Cosmos - The revolutionary consumer rewards and insights platform

Cosmos is an automated programme development and content management tool. Creating configurable customer-branded websites, matching the right reward to the target consumers, and providing white-label consumer redemption and reward distribution.

By leveraging the data and insight collected through the 400+ acquisition and retention programmes TLC runs each year, now clients can create highly targeted and personalised campaigns that resonate with their customers on a more significant level.

"We are thrilled to introduce Cosmos to our clients," said Alec Johnson, CEO of TLC Worldwide. "This platform is a game-changer in the consumer acquisition and loyalty sector, offering businesses a level of insight and targeting that has never been possible before. With Cosmos, companies can connect with and reward their consumers in a way that is highly personalised and relevant, driving better engagement, deeper loyalty and richer consumer LTV."

Cosmos offers businesses a wide range of features, including campaign creation, access to the world’s largest curated experience rewards network, and rich real-time analytics and reporting. With its intuitive user interface and powerful capabilities, Cosmos is the go-to platform for companies looking to acquire and retain their consumers.

“Being a ‘martech’ company with a platform this powerful adds a whole new dimension to our business offering. Frictionless mechanics, unvarnished insights, and the ability for our clients to pivot real-time on a live campaign are just phenomenal,” adds Theo Clarke, agency director of TLC Worldwide Middle East and Africa.

The benefits to our clients are significant.

  • Rapid creation and ‘go-live’ for consumer redemption and reward distribution
  • End-to-end experience rewards offerings
  • Higher ROI from rewards spend
  • Increased consumer loyalty and engagement
  • Consumer insights and first-party data capture
  • Intuitive UX

The launch of Cosmos comes at a time when companies are increasingly focused on delivering personalised and localised experiences for their consumers. TLC Worldwide Africa is well-positioned to help companies meet this demand, offering a platform that is highly effective and easy to use.

To learn more about Cosmos and the personalised services offered by TLC Worldwide Africa, visit their website at www.tlcworldwide.com/south-africa/.

https://www.linkedin.com/company/tlc-marketing-africa/

NextOptions
TLC Worldwide Africa
TLC Worldwide Africa is a global MarTech solution that rewards consumer behaviour with experiences. For 30 years, we've been connecting people with experiences that match their passions. The uniqueness of our business model is doing this for a fraction of the cost, making it commercially viable for brands to offer free experiences to their consumers as a reward for sales, engagement, and retention. Now operating from 14 worldwide hubs, the TLC Platform connects millions of consumers with over 150,000 experience reward partners. We trust in decades of proprietary data to ensure we offer the right experience to every individual.



Related

TLC Marketing Worldwide announces CEO appointment
TLC Worldwide AfricaTLC Marketing Worldwide announces CEO appointment28 Feb 2019

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz