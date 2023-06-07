TLC Worldwide Africa launches Cosmos - The revolutionary consumer rewards and insights platform

TLC Worldwide Africa, the global leader in consumer rewards, has announced the launch of Cosmos, the latest iteration of its revolutionary rewards and insights platform that enables campaign creation and reward selection, whilst providing rich consumer insights.

Cosmos is an automated programme development and content management tool. Creating configurable customer-branded websites, matching the right reward to the target consumers, and providing white-label consumer redemption and reward distribution.

By leveraging the data and insight collected through the 400+ acquisition and retention programmes TLC runs each year, now clients can create highly targeted and personalised campaigns that resonate with their customers on a more significant level.

"We are thrilled to introduce Cosmos to our clients," said Alec Johnson, CEO of TLC Worldwide. "This platform is a game-changer in the consumer acquisition and loyalty sector, offering businesses a level of insight and targeting that has never been possible before. With Cosmos, companies can connect with and reward their consumers in a way that is highly personalised and relevant, driving better engagement, deeper loyalty and richer consumer LTV."

Cosmos offers businesses a wide range of features, including campaign creation, access to the world’s largest curated experience rewards network, and rich real-time analytics and reporting. With its intuitive user interface and powerful capabilities, Cosmos is the go-to platform for companies looking to acquire and retain their consumers.

“Being a ‘martech’ company with a platform this powerful adds a whole new dimension to our business offering. Frictionless mechanics, unvarnished insights, and the ability for our clients to pivot real-time on a live campaign are just phenomenal,” adds Theo Clarke, agency director of TLC Worldwide Middle East and Africa.

The benefits to our clients are significant.

Rapid creation and ‘go-live’ for consumer redemption and reward distribution



End-to-end experience rewards offerings



Higher ROI from rewards spend



Increased consumer loyalty and engagement



Consumer insights and first-party data capture



Intuitive UX

The launch of Cosmos comes at a time when companies are increasingly focused on delivering personalised and localised experiences for their consumers. TLC Worldwide Africa is well-positioned to help companies meet this demand, offering a platform that is highly effective and easy to use.

To learn more about Cosmos and the personalised services offered by TLC Worldwide Africa, visit their website at www.tlcworldwide.com/south-africa/.

