Partnership to enable universal healthcare

The Momentum Metropolitan Health Group has announced that they will be partnering with major labour unions and notable black business leaders to improve healthcare for South Africans.

Enabling universal healthcare

To create this purpose-driven partnership Momentum Metropolitan Health will participate with 68% of the shareholding.Thirty-two percent (32%) will be owned by Nehawu Investment Holdings (NIH), the investment company of the National Education, Health and Allied Workers' Union (Nehawu), and POPCRU Group of Companies (PGC), the investment company of the Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union (POPCRU).Individual business leaders in the health industry, namely Dr Gil Mahlati, Prof. Lucky Mathebula, Dr Ntombi Mutshekwane, Mogologolo Phasha, Dr Sello Rathete and Dr David Sekete, also form part of the 32% ownership.“The partnership between major labour unions, exceptionally credible black industry leaders and our company’s capabilities and management competence, gives us the ability to work together to create more health for more people for less,” says Hannes Viljoen, CEO of the business.Viljoen says that partnering with labour union gives them the opportunity to bring healthcare to more of South Africa’s labour force, thereby reducing the burden on the country’s public sector health capabilities and budget.“Essentially, we are gearing up to enable universal access to healthcare for all South Africans,” says Viljoen."The individuals approached have been highly successful contributors to the health sector. “Including these dynamic black leaders not only supports much-needed transformation in the healthcare industry, but also brings unique skills and expertise to the partnership,” he adds.“PGC has been working with Momentum for a number of years, so with the new stakeholders, we are confident that the vision that has been in development for quite some time can be realised,” said the PGC Group CEO, Tshaka Mdiya.Makgane Thobejane, CEO of NIH says: “This transaction acknowledges the role of labour in healthcare and creates a shared value model that benefits the working class and society in South Africa.”The health group, which includes Momentum Health Solutions and Metropolitan Health Group, currently serves more than 3.2m South African clients, including individual consumers and employee groups in the retail, corporate and public sectors.