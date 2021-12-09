Industries

Latest accreditations awarded by Cohsasa (NPC)

9 Dec 2021
Issued by: COHSASA
The following facilities have been accredited by The Council for Health Service Accreditation of Southern Africa (Cohsasa) signifying that patients attending these facilities can expect to receive safe, quality care.
  • Cure Day Hospital Erasmuskloof: Full accreditation – 3 years
  • Jwaneng Mine Hospital: Full accreditation – 4 years
  • Mediclinic Victoria: Full accreditation – 3 years

Cohsasa is a not-for-profit company (NPC) based in Cape Town. A Cohsasa accreditation award means that a healthcare facility has entered a rigorous quality improvement programme and been assessed against, and complies with, standards recognised by the International Society for Quality in Health Care External Evaluation Association (IEEA), the global body overseeing accreditation and quality improvement programmes in healthcare organisations in 70 countries around the world.

Cohsasa itself is accredited by the IEEA as are its standards. Cohsasa is the only accrediting body for healthcare facilities in Sub-Saharan Africa recognised by the IEEA.

Healthcare facilities that initially enter the programme and meet standards are awarded two-year accreditations and as the journey in improving quality continues, awards of longer duration are given. A four-year accreditation award from the Council should signal to patients that a facility has sustained an excellent level of standards over a commendable period.

All facilities that receive an accreditation award must undergo an interim survey halfway through the period to ensure that standards are being maintained.

The following facilities have recently had remote surveys (called interim surveys) to check whether standards are being maintained halfway through an accreditation award and Cohsasa is pleased to report that they have maintained standards:

  • Clinix Botshelong–Empilweni Private Hospital in Vosloorus
  • Clinix Dr SK Matseke Memorial Hospital in Diepkloof
  • Cure Day Hospital Bellville
  • Cure Day Hospital Somerset West
  • Life Kingsbury Hospital in Kenilworth, Cape Town
  • Mediclinic Kloof
  • Mediclinic Louis Leipoldt in Cape Town
  • Mediclinic Sandton
  • Mediclinic Vergelegen in Somerset West
  • Roman Catholic Hospital in Windhoek, Namibia

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Cohsasa has had to change its implementation model to include hybrid evaluation surveys. This means that only one surveyor is onsite while two surveyors connect remotely from Cape Town.

COHSASA
The Council for Health Service Accreditation of Southern Africa (COHSASA), a not-for-profit organisation in Cape Town, South Africa, assists a wide range of healthcare facilities to meet and maintain quality standards.

