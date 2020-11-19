SABS appointed as test house for World Rugby equipment

The governing body for international rugby, World Rugby, has appointed the South African Bureau of Standards (SABS) as the first Test House in the southern hemisphere to test padded clothing against the requirements of World Rugby's Regulation 12.

World Rugby requires that manufacturers successfully test their products against the specifications before it can be used in any rugby matches.“World Rugby is committed to ensuring the welfare of players and furthering the reach of the game. It is part of the regulations of World Rugby that only approved equipment should be used when playing the sport. Equipment testing is conducted via Test Houses that have been vetted and appointed by World Rugby."We are excited to expand the range of testing houses through the inclusion of the South African Bureau of Standards as another of the official Test Houses. Manufacturers of rugby equipment from across the globe can now make use of any appointed Test House,” says Mark Harrington, head of technical services at World Rugby.Products, certified to World Rugby standards, can easily be identified by the trademark logo that has been sewn into or printed onto the equipment. The trademark logos are supplied by World Rugby on the strict condition that samples have been successfully tested by an appointed Test House. Testing occurs against performance specifications that have been customised by World Rugby for body padding, headgear, player monitoring devices, goggles and boot studs and outsoles.“Rugby players across the globe spend millions of dollars annually on equipment and they have the right to expect it to conform to the highest standards. The SABS is excited about the opportunity to be able to serve World Rugby’s clients and players and we hope that our appointment will act as a catalyst for continental and local manufacturers to manufacture for this important industry. We believe that we have globally competitive testing solutions and will be price competitive," says Jodi Scholtz, the lead administrator of SABS.Scholtz adds, "Manufacturers of padded equipment and other products send product samples to the Test Houses for testing and after successful testing, the Test House then advises World Rugby of the results. The producer is then allowed to use the World Rugby trademark on their product."Currently, the SABS can offer the testing of body padding and headgear and will assess the viability of testing to include monitoring devices, studs and goggles as specified by the World Rugby standards."