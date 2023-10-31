Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Grey AfricaBroad MediaIMC ConferenceBrandMappDStv Media SalesNew MediaTDMCBusiness and Arts South AfricaVERVEDMASABrand AvatarTopco MediaDentsuJacaranda FMOFM RadioEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
mobile menu IconHome
mobile menu IconIndustries
mobile menu IconCompanies
mobile menu IconJobs
mobile menu IconEvents
mobile menu IconPeople
mobile menu IconVideo
mobile menu IconAudio
mobile menu IconGalleries
mobile menu IconMy Biz
mobile menu IconAds & Rates
mobile menu IconSubmit content
mobile menu IconMy Account
 

Online Media Company news South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Marketing & Media jobs

More JobsSubmit a jobOpen account

Africa


Achieve record Black Friday sales by advertising your deals on MyBroadband

31 Oct 2023
Issued by: Broad Media
MyBroadband reaches three million readers every month, making it the best website for positioning your deals in front of a large, affluent audience.
Achieve record Black Friday sales by advertising your deals on MyBroadband

The best way for businesses to maximise their Black Friday 2023 sales is to advertise their deals online.

MyBroadband reaches three million readers every month, making it the best website for your business to position its top Black Friday deals in front of a large, affluent audience.

  • Click here to contact MyBroadband’s marketing team.

    The large majority of MyBroadband’s audience are high-income earners and purchasing decision-makers – making these readers the perfect target audience for your online Black Friday marketing campaign.

    Online marketing solutions

    MyBroadband’s marketing team offers a wide range of Black Friday advertising packages that will put your deals in front of its audience.

    These include:

    • Black Friday deals inclusions
    • Sponsored articles with social media promotions
    • Black Friday Feature
    • Category takeovers
    • Unboxing videos
    • Dedicated mailers

    Our marketing team will take care of every aspect of your campaign, too, including content writing, video production, banner design, and performance reporting.

    Maximise your Black Friday 2023 - Click here to contact MyBroadband’s marketing team.

    • NextOptions
    Broad Media
    Broad Media is South Africa's leading independent online media company. Broad Media owns South Africa's largest business and technology publications - BusinessTech and MyBroadband, as well as motoring website TopAuto.

    News

    More industry news

    Let's do Biz