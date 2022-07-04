South Africa
SA online media dominate WAN-IFRA's African Digital Media Award finalists' list
4 Jul 2022
|
Email
|
Print
|
PDF
The finalists in the WAN-IFRA's 7th annual edition of the African Digital Media Awards have been announced with South African media leading the competition, with
Media 24
and
Daily Maverick
boasting six finalists each.
Source: © dolgachov
123rf
The WAN-IFRA African Digital Media Awards 2022 finalists have been announced
This year saw also saw record number of entries submitted. Winners will be announced live at WAN-IFRA’s virtual
Digital Media Africa Conference
on Tuesday, 12 July.
African Digital Media Awards 2022 finalists
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Daily Maverick
, South Africa
Mangeons bien
, Tunisia
Nation Media Group, Kenya
Best Use of Online Video
The exclusive story of Lindani Myeni
– Arena Holdings, South Africa
No room to hide: Climate change in the Cape Winelands
–
Food For Mzansi
, South Africa
The killer cop, Rosemary Ndlovu
– Tiso Blackstar, South Africa
Best Data Visualisation
Living on less than 5 dinars a day, mapping the poverty rate in Tunisia
–
inkyfada
, Tunisia
Getting to know: Vaccines
–
Media24
, South Africa
Out of Order
– a data journalism project by
News24
–
Media24
, South Africa
Best in Audience Engagement
TimesLIVE on TikTok
– Arena Holdings, South Africa
The shift to audience-centric journalism
–
Daily Maverick
, South Africa
Open Parly ZW
–
Open Parly ZW
, Zimbabwe
Pulse Instagram
–
Pulse
, Nigeria
Best Reader Revenue Initiative
Maverick Insider
–
Daily Maverick
, South Africa
Propelling News24’s reader revenue product
–
Media24
, South Africa
Exclusive audiobooks in Afrikaans
–
Netwerk24
, South Africa
Best Newsletter
First Thing by John Stupart
–
Daily Maverick
, South Africa
The Wrap
–
explain.co.za
, South Africa
MarkLives Premium
–
MarkLives.com
, South Africa
LIFE – a lifestyle newsletter
–
Media24
, South Africa
Best Trust Initiative
El Kul
–
BBC Media Action
, Tunisia
African Fact Checking Alliance
–
Code for Africa
, South Africa
Our Burning Planet
–
Daily Maverick
, South Africa
Best Use of Audio
What’s Crap on WhatsApp?”
by Africa Check Volume and the International Fact-Checking Network –
Africa Check
, South Africa
Don’t Shoot the Messenger Season 3
–
Daily Maverick
, South Africa
My Only Story: Back to School
–
Media24
, South Africa
Best Gen Z Initiative
Health For Mzansi
–
Food For Mzansi
, South Africa
DIB News
–
Maghreb Arabe Presse
(
Moroccan News Agency, MAP
), Morocco
Ask Yourself Podcasts
–
Mail & Guardian
, South Africa
Best Digital Advertising Project
Pan-African Summit on Youth in Sustainable Agriculture
–
Food For Mzansi
, South Africa
Business Insider and Nedbank’s Behind the Business Headlines
–
Media24
, South Africa
News24 and SA Pork Home Cook Heroes
–
Media24
, South Africa
You can register for the Digital Media Africa Conference
here
.
WAN-IFRA
Daily Maverick
Media 24
Read more:
WAN-IFRA
,
Daily Maverick
,
Media 24
