    SA online media dominate WAN-IFRA's African Digital Media Award finalists' list

    4 Jul 2022
    The finalists in the WAN-IFRA's 7th annual edition of the African Digital Media Awards have been announced with South African media leading the competition, with Media 24 and Daily Maverick boasting six finalists each.
    Source: © dolgachov The WAN-IFRA African Digital Media Awards 2022 finalists have been announced
    Source: © dolgachov 123rf The WAN-IFRA African Digital Media Awards 2022 finalists have been announced

    This year saw also saw record number of entries submitted. Winners will be announced live at WAN-IFRA’s virtual Digital Media Africa Conference on Tuesday, 12 July.

    African Digital Media Awards 2022 finalists

    Read more: WAN-IFRA, Daily Maverick, Media 24



    Related

    Daily Maverick’s Pieter-Louis Myburgh receiving the Story of the Year for Digital Vibes
    Standard Bank Sikuvile Journalism Awards set benchmark for excellence3 days ago
    Supplied. Anthony Heard (centre), gives the thumbs up on receiving his Lifetime Achiever Award from (left) Sanef chairperson, Sbu Ngalwa and (right) Standard Bank CEO, Lungisa Fuzile
    Investigative journalism is a necessity28 Jun 2022
    Sbu Ngala, chairperson of Sanef, Daily Maverick’s Pieter-Louis Myburgh winning Story of the Year for Digital Vibes, and Standard Bank CEO, Lungisa Fuzile
    All the Standard Bank Sikuvile Journalism Awards 2022 winners25 Jun 2022
    Children are dying of starvation
    Food Forward SAChildren are dying of starvation5 Apr 2022
    Source:
    Winners of Responsible Drinking Media Awards announced1 Apr 2022
    Source:
    Finalists of Responsible Drinking Media Awards announced30 Mar 2022
