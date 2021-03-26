Basa launches ArtsTrack No. 9 with a curated series of conversations

Focusing both on current cultural policy and cultural investment, Basa kicks off Day 1 of its two-day digital programme with a series of debates and discussions focused on the current cultural landscape and the responsibility on both business and the arts to effect decisive changes for growth in and for both sectors. It will also see the release of Basa's bi-annual research project ArtsTrack No. 9, which tracks consumer engagement within the arts and culture sectors.