Basa launches ArtsTrack No. 9 with a curated series of conversations

Focusing both on current cultural policy and cultural investment, Basa kicks off Day 1 of its two-day digital programme with a series of debates and discussions focused on the current cultural landscape and the responsibility on both business and the arts to effect decisive changes for growth in and for both sectors. It will also see the release of Basa's bi-annual research project ArtsTrack No. 9, which tracks consumer engagement within the arts and culture sectors.
Highlights include researcher and independent cultural/media worker Johanna Mavhungu presenting Between the State and the Market on Cultural policy, marketing and creative ideation
(25 March at 10am). At 12pm precisely, we’re broadcasting a live webinar, featuring Toki Mohoto (Chair), Calvin Ratladi (interdisciplinary artist and arts administrator), Molemo Moila (research lead at Andani.Africa and AfricaNoFilter Fellow 2020/2021), Vuyisile Mshudulu (Director – Arts, Culture and Heritage in the City of Johannesburg) and vangile gantsho (poet, healer, co-founder of impepho press). They will assemble to explore Navigating access, inclusion and diversity in the South African creative sector funding landscape
(Register for Bula Sekele: Make the Circle Bigger here
).
Grace Meadows will be chairing another webinar at 2pm – Data Driven on Research and investment in the creative sector
with Dr André Gouws (Senior Researcher at the SA Cultural Observatory), Kate Gardner (Programme Manager for the Developing Inclusive and Creative Economies (DICE) Programme at the British Council in South Africa). Then, Sylvia Akach sits down to talk to international marketing leader Les Green about Entrepreneurial marketing leadership
during One-on-One, which kicks off at 4pm.
The day concludes with the high point of the event – at 7.30pm Madeleine Lambert (Head of Research at Basa), with Basa, will reveal ArtsTrack No. 9, Basa’s research findings in The Inside Track.
To participate in or view any of these exciting events, please visit this link
.