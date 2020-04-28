KLA Market Research opens a London office

KLA Market Research is delighted to announce the opening of a London office headed up by consumer insights specialist, Lyndsay Mac Dougall, who has rejoined the KLA team. Dougall's career spans over 25 years, during which time she has worked with a diverse range of clients and industries in the UK, South Africa and Africa.
Lyndsay Mac Dougall
“We are thrilled to have Lyndsay rejoin the team at KLA and have every confidence in her ability to set up our London office. This is particularly exciting for us as we look forward to expanding our offering to local clients, as well as growing our client base in that territory,” says Stephanie Matterson, MD of KLA Market Research.
Dougall has worked with clients within the B2B, media, financial services, beauty, FMCG and hospitality industries.
“The KLA team continues to embrace new thinking and push boundaries. This inspires and motivates me. I am very excited to play a role in establishing a global presence for the company and look forward to sharing our work with clients, allowing them to bridge their insight gaps,” adds Lyndsay.
